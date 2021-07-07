Mette Ingeman Pedersen joins Saxo Bank as Group CFO

Saxo Bank has appointed Mette Ingeman Pedersen as the new Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management and Executive Team, stated an announcement shared with LeapRate.

Pedersen will step into her new role on 1 November 2021.

Having worked in leadership positions in major banks and consulting, Pedersen brings solid experience from the financial services industry to her new position. Most recently, she served as CFO in Nordea’s Nordic Personal Banking unit, which has over €160 billion in assets with €3.3 billion revenue, serves 9.2 million customers with 7,000 employees across the region. Pedersen also previously worked as a Senior Manager in Deloitte leading the consultancy’s asset management services team. She has also been Head of Finance in Danske Bank’s Business Banking unit, a bank she worked for in various positions for almost a decade.