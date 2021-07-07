Mette Ingeman Pedersen joins Saxo Bank as Group CFO

Saxo Bank has appointed Mette Ingeman Pedersen as the new Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management and Executive Team, stated an announcement shared with LeapRate.
Pedersen will step into her new role on 1 November 2021.
Having worked in leadership positions in major banks and consulting, Pedersen brings solid experience from the financial services industry to her new position. Most recently, she served as CFO in Nordea’s Nordic Personal Banking unit, which has over €160 billion in assets with €3.3 billion revenue, serves 9.2 million customers with 7,000 employees across the region. Pedersen also previously worked as a Senior Manager in Deloitte leading the consultancy’s asset management services team. She has also been Head of Finance in Danske Bank’s Business Banking unit, a bank she worked for in various positions for almost a decade.
Mette Ingeman Pedersen commented:
I am both proud and very excited to be joining Saxo Bank. The ambitions are high and so is the passion – and I am very much looking forward to meeting Saxonians across teams and departments and do my part to further bring Saxo Bank’s mission to life on the ambitious journey ahead.
Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, said:
We are pleased to soon welcome Mette to Saxo Bank. She comes with a strong track record, which will be important assets for our future growth. Apart from being a key sparring partner for the entire organisation, Mette brings a strong commercial mindset that will help take Saxo Bank to the next level. We are on an exciting journey; fully integrating BinckBank, executing on strategy plan, and not least serving more clients than ever before. The CFO area is crucial for achieving this success – and for ensuring strong cost management and a focus on input-output.
Following the appointment of Mette Ingeman Pedersen, Saxo Bank will divide the current role as Chief Financial & Risk Officer into two separate scopes. The firm’s current CFRO, Steen Blaafalk, will continue to have the overall responsibility for Risk & Capital, Compliance and Credit, and oversee the 2nd line of responsibility across the Saxo Bank Group as Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer – CRCO.
Pedersen will succeed Lars Kufall Beck and in her new role, she will assume responsibility for Group Finance & Treasury, Legal as well as for the GFR COO area.