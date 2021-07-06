GoDoFX taps Integral for FX & CFD trading technology

FX technology provider Integral, revealed today that UAE retail brokerage GoDoFX has selected Integral MarginFX to support the growth of its FX and CFD business.
Founded earlier this year by industry veterans in the UAE forex market, GoDoFX group takes a client-first approach and focuses on establishing long-term and sustainable trading relationships with its retail customers.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, GoDoFX picked Integral for its institutional-grade technology. Its solutions allow a high degree of customization in the trading workflow, seamless connection to the market through a hosted MT4 solution, and sophisticated pricing engine and risk management services.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ebieraja Alex COO of GoDoFX, commented:
We chose Integral for their institutional technology that goes beyond the standard services employed in the brokerage sector. GoDoFX strongly believes in providing retail customers with an exceptional level of service and the Integral platform allows us to deliver a tailored and personalized offering to every one of our customers.
Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of GoDoFX, added:
Integral’s technology means our business is underpinned by sophisticated – yet flexible – infrastructure that allows us to provide the tightest competitive spreads while optimally managing risk at a granular level. We have been extremely satisfied with the level of service delivered.
MarginFX operates in flexible and interoperable cloud-based environment, which allows GoDoFX to design workflow and deploy services at a fast rate.
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, said:
We’ve listened carefully to the brokerage community and have thoughtfully developed the full range of technology and trading services needed to grow their business and reduce trading costs. We are delighted to be working with GoDoFX and deliver fully customizable trading solutions to meet their evolving requirements.
Yesterday, Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for June 2021. The company reported a steady growth on monthly and yearly basis with average daily volumes of $51 billion.