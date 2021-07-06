GoDoFX taps Integral for FX & CFD trading technology

FX technology provider Integral, revealed today that UAE retail brokerage GoDoFX has selected Integral MarginFX to support the growth of its FX and CFD business.

Founded earlier this year by industry veterans in the UAE forex market, GoDoFX group takes a client-first approach and focuses on establishing long-term and sustainable trading relationships with its retail customers.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, GoDoFX picked Integral for its institutional-grade technology. Its solutions allow a high degree of customization in the trading workflow, seamless connection to the market through a hosted MT4 solution, and sophisticated pricing engine and risk management services.