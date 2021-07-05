BUX names Salim Sebbata as CEO of UK unit

As CEO of BUX UK, Sebbata will be responsible for the business operations of the company in the UK as well as managing the trading, cash management, client administration and compliance solutions.

European fast growing neobroker BUX revealed today the appointment of Salim Sebbata as Chief Executive Officer of the company’s UK business. Sebbata takes the leadership position of BUX UK operations from Yorick Naeff, who took on the role of CEO of BUX earlier this year.

Salim Sebbata commented:

BUX is taking a leading role in shaping the future of how people invest. Brokers must adapt to the needs of a new generation and BUX has a unique understanding of what they require. Doing good for clients has always been at the forefront of how I viewed my role in the world of online brokerage. Part of the appeal of joining the team at BUX is that they truly live by the philosophy that they always want the client to succeed. I look forward to building on the foundation that has been laid, to help drive further growth and to continue to expand on the opportunity in the market that we see now.

With over 25 years of experience, Sebbata has been in various executive roles in the global markets, trading and investing industry. He served as UK Director at Livemarkets Ltd. and Head of Business Development at Trade.com. Sebbata was also the Vice President of Merrill Lynch, Frankfurt and headed up international sales at E*TRADE.

Yorick Naeff, CEO, BUX, added:

Salim is an industry veteran and has a strong track record on a number of key pillars for us including launching new business lines as well as global expansion. As BUX continues to focus on rapidly scaling, Salim’s background will be an invaluable asset to us as we continue our mission of bringing accessible investing to a new generation in Europe and beyond.

Last month, BUX launched its zero-commission investing app, BUX Zero in Ireland. Traders using BUX Zero can invest directly in more than 2,000 stocks, open free accounts in minutes, deposit or withdraw money for free at any time.