Forex Weekly Look Back: Plus500 triples sales, Dukascopy announces white label partnership with Bank Sich in Ukraine

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 6th and 10th of July on LeapRate.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) reported its operating metrics for May 2020. The US online trading services providerâ€™s retail segment metrics are much more stable than the last few months.Â The OTC trading volume for the retail segment rose to $222.3 billion from $179.3 last month, registering a 24% MoM growth. The numbers are also up by 61.4% compared to June last year.

Raj Sitlani, Managing Director of ISAM Capital Markets, talked with LeapRate about the key milestones leading to their business success. Sitlani explained the importance of proprietary technology and that it has been essential from the beginning, setting the company apart from the others today. He further elaborated into the important landmarks that contributed to the IS Prime’s astronomic growth.

Swiss-based retail FX and CFDs broker Dukascopy Bank announced the start of its operation in Ukraine. Dukascopy has partnered with Ukraine-based public joint-stock company Bank SICH.Â The collaboration will enable Bank SICHâ€™s clients to trade on Dukascopyâ€™s flagship platform, JForex.Â Bank SICH has extended its product range with a Forex and CFD trading solution powered by Dukascopy Bank. The new solution will operate under the name PowerBankÂ®Trade and will be regulated by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Banking and financial services holding company BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank have developed together a new API-enabled FX solution that can make significant improvements to the confirmation times for restricted emerging-market currency trades.Â The digital solution was initially applied to custody FX transactions in Korean Won. The solution aims to reduce the pre-trade lifecycle from hours to second, minimizing the operational burden and manual intervention encountered in emerging-market custody FX.

Credit Financier Invest (CFI) announced the promotion of Nidal Abdel Hadi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the companyâ€™s Dubai unit.Â Hadi joined the CFI Financial Group as deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2018.Â He has accumulated extensive experience with over twenty years of working in the field. He has influenced and helped shape the online trading business in key positions between Europe, Asia and the GCC area throughout his career.

UK online trading leader IG Group Holdings plc announced the appointment of Rakesh Bhasin as a non-executive director and a member of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) Committee of the Board.Â With vast experience as a non-executive director across multiple sectors and companies, Bhasin is also a chairman of pan-African network group and Middle East carrier CMC Networks.

Israel-based online trading broker Plus500 reported record number of active customers on its platform and revenue for the quarter almost tripling as the market crisis caused a surge in trading activity.Â The company also announced that interim chief executive officer David Zruiaâ€™s position was made permanent. Zruia took the role of interim CEO on 20 April from Asaf Elimelech who resigned. Elimelech joined Plus500 in 2012 and undertook his role as CEO in 2016. He stepped down after over 4 years at the helm, having navigated the company through turbulence and regulatory changes.

Kraken subsidiary Crypto FacilitiesÂ obtained Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) license from the UKâ€™s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).Â The new license will allow Crypto Facilities to expand its product range and better serve institutional clients who are required to trade on licensed platforms.Â Crypto Facilities, also known as Kraken Futures, offers futures contracts in BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH and LTC with up to 50x leverage. Leveraged, cash-settled futures contracts can be a useful tool for traders looking for crypto assets exposure without holding or accepting delivery of the product.

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission imposed â‚¬650,000 on Germanyâ€™s CommerzbankÂ for its role in transactions executed by the Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) that collapsed during the countryâ€™s 2013 financial crisis.Â The CySEC investigation found that Commerzbank had been sanctioned for investment operations carried out by the CPB in 2011 (also known as Laiki). The events followed Laikiâ€™s merger with Greeceâ€™s Marfin-Egnatia Bank.Â CySEC stated that the CPB invested in two structured products issued by Commerzbank AG in 2008. Marfin-Egnatia was initially appointed as index sponsor, in charge of the composition of the portfolio. With the 2011 merger between Marfin-Egnatia and CPB, CPB became the index sponsor and thus created a conflict of interest.