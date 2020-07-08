BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank partnership to improve custody FX for restricted EM currencies

Banking and financial services holding company BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank have developed together a new API-enabled FX solution that can make significant improvements to the confirmation times for restricted emerging-market currency trades.

The digital solution was initially applied to custody FX transactions in Korean Won. The solution aims to reduce the pre-trade lifecycle from hours to second, minimizing the operational burden and manual intervention encountered in emerging-market custody FX.

Already live in Korea, the solution targets the Indonesian Rupiah and the Indian Rupee next. It will subsequently be rolled out to a broad range of restricted currencies, which are linked to investors’ underlying equity or fixed-income transactions.