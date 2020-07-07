IG Group appoints Rakesh Bhasin as non-executive director and ESG Committee member

UK online trading leader IG Group Holdings plc announced the appointment of Rakesh Bhasin as a non-executive director and a member of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) Committee of the Board.
With vast experience as a non-executive director across multiple sectors and companies, Bhasin is also a chairman of pan-African network group and Middle East carrier CMC Networks.
Bhasin also served as chief executive officer and a member of the board of Colt Technology Services. He took his role as a CEO in December 2006 and completed his tenure at the end of 2015. At the same time he was non-executive chairman of Asian-based technology company KVH with headquarters in Tokyo and operations in Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore.
Bhasin has held senior positions in AT&T such as head of its Asia Pacific’s managed network services business and President of AT&T Japan Ltd. He also served as senior managing director of Japan Telecom Company Limited.
Company Chairman Mike McTighe said:
Following an extensive, externally facilitated search I am delighted to welcome Rakesh to the Board. He is a highly experienced Non-Executive Director with significant experience in the Asia Pacific region. Rakesh will complement the range of skills of our existing Board members.
Rakesh Bhasin commented:
IG Group is an award winning multi-platform trading company with strong technology assets and an exciting growth strategy. I’m looking forward to working with the Board and the management team to realise further the potential of the business.
Earlier in June, IG Group reported a record net trading revenue of £259 million in for the forth quarter of the FY20, double compared to the £117.9 million the company reported the previous year. The full year net trading revenue is anticipated to be approximately £649 million (FY19: £476.9 million).