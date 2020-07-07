IG Group appoints Rakesh Bhasin as non-executive director and ESG Committee member

UK online trading leader IG Group Holdings plc announced the appointment of Rakesh Bhasin as a non-executive director and a member of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) Committee of the Board.

With vast experience as a non-executive director across multiple sectors and companies, Bhasin is also a chairman of pan-African network group and Middle East carrier CMC Networks.

Bhasin also served as chief executive officer and a member of the board of Colt Technology Services. He took his role as a CEO in December 2006 and completed his tenure at the end of 2015. At the same time he was non-executive chairman of Asian-based technology company KVH with headquarters in Tokyo and operations in Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore.