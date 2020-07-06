Cyprus watchdog imposes a €650K fine on Commerzbank for market manipulation

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission imposed €650,000 on Germany’s Commerzbank for its role in transactions executed by the Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) that collapsed during the country’s 2013 financial crisis.

The CySEC investigation found that Commerzbank had been sanctioned for investment operations carried out by the CPB in 2011 (also known as Laiki). The events followed Laiki’s merger with Greece’s Marfin-Egnatia Bank.

CySEC stated that the CPB invested in two structured products issued by Commerzbank AG in 2008. Marfin-Egnatia was initially appointed as index sponsor, in charge of the composition of the portfolio. With the 2011 merger between Marfin-Egnatia and CPB, CPB became the index sponsor and thus created a conflict of interest.