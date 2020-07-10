LeapRate
Gain Capital’s trading volumes reach $222.3 billion with 24% MoM growth in June

Brokers July 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) reported its operating metrics for May 2020. The US online trading services provider’s retail segment metrics are much more stable than the last few months and have registered growth for June compared to the previous month.

The OTC trading volume for the retail segment rose to $222.3 billion from $179.3 last month, registering a 24% MoM growth. The numbers are also up by 61.4% compared to June last year.

The average daily volume OTC trading was $10.1 billion, registering a 18.8% MoM rise, compared to May when it was $8.5 billion.

Futures contracts amounted to 599,991 in June, a 10.4% MoM growth compared to 543,683 last month.

Jun-20 May-20 Jun-19 MoM
change		 YoY change
Retail Segment
OTC Trading Volume $ 222.3 $ 179.3 $ 137.7 24.0% 61.4%
OTC Average Daily Volume $ 10.1 $ 8.5 $ 6.9 18.8% 46.4%
12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts 149,432 143,043 118,320 4.5% 26.3%
3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts 93,433 96,774 69,556 (3.5)% 34.3%
Futures Segment
Number of Futures Contracts 599,991 543,683 659,220 10.4% (9.0)%
Futures Average Daily Contracts 27,272 27,184 32,961 0.3% (17.3)%
12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts 7,197 7,187 7,406 0.1% (2.8)%

Тhe Ontario District Council of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) announced last month its approval of the StoneX’s acquisition of all issued and outstanding securities of GAIN Capital – FOREX.com Canada Ltd.

