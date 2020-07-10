Gain Capital’s trading volumes reach $222.3 billion with 24% MoM growth in June

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) reported its operating metrics for May 2020. The US online trading services provider’s retail segment metrics are much more stable than the last few months and have registered growth for June compared to the previous month.
The OTC trading volume for the retail segment rose to $222.3 billion from $179.3 last month, registering a 24% MoM growth. The numbers are also up by 61.4% compared to June last year.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The average daily volume OTC trading was $10.1 billion, registering a 18.8% MoM rise, compared to May when it was $8.5 billion.
Futures contracts amounted to 599,991 in June, a 10.4% MoM growth compared to 543,683 last month.
Jun-20
May-20
Jun-19
MoM
change
YoY change
Retail Segment
OTC Trading Volume
$
222.3
$
179.3
$
137.7
24.0%
61.4%
OTC Average Daily Volume
$
10.1
$
8.5
$
6.9
18.8%
46.4%
12 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts
149,432
143,043
118,320
4.5%
26.3%
3 Month Trailing Active OTC Accounts
93,433
96,774
69,556
(3.5)%
34.3%
Futures Segment
Number of Futures Contracts
599,991
543,683
659,220
10.4%
(9.0)%
Futures Average Daily Contracts
27,272
27,184
32,961
0.3%
(17.3)%
12 Month Trailing Active Futures Accounts
7,197
7,187
7,406
0.1%
(2.8)%
Тhe Ontario District Council of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) announced last month its approval of the StoneX’s acquisition of all issued and outstanding securities of GAIN Capital – FOREX.com Canada Ltd.