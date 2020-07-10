Gain Capital’s trading volumes reach $222.3 billion with 24% MoM growth in June

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) reported its operating metrics for May 2020. The US online trading services provider’s retail segment metrics are much more stable than the last few months and have registered growth for June compared to the previous month.

The OTC trading volume for the retail segment rose to $222.3 billion from $179.3 last month, registering a 24% MoM growth. The numbers are also up by 61.4% compared to June last year.