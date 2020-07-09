Eurex reports 58% MoM growth with 192.1 million traded contracts in June

Deutsche Börse announced the trading volumes for Eurex and EEX for June 2020.

Eurex reported a growth of 66.1% of European equity index derivatives contracts turnover with 111.8 million for June 2020, compared to 66.1 million for the previous month. The volumes of European equity index derivatives were 29 million. Overall, June volumes at Eurex stood at 192.1 million, 57.7% up MoM compared to 121.8 million in May 2020.

In the OTC Clearing space, notional outstanding volumes registered a small decline of -0.4% with EUR 18,879 billion in June 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) registered an average daily volume of EUR 21 billion in June 2020 – 23.5% up from the previous month.