Cboe reports 24% MoM growth in June total trading volumes

Exchanges July 8, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported June 2020 volumes, with the fluctuations in the market in previous months having settled down.

Options ADV up 11.2%, Futures up 37.3%, US Equities rose up 6.5% and Global FX grew 10.4% compared to the previous month.

Cboe EDGX Options Exchange monthly ADV registered more than one million contracts, marking a new all-time monthly high for June.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe’s June highlights include:

  • Options ADV up 50 percent, U.S. Equities ADV up 83 percent and Global FX up 5 percent over June 2019.
  • Cboe’s four options exchanges combined set a new single day volume record with more than 16 million contracts traded.
  • Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange new monthly ADV record with more than 431 million shares traded per day.

Cboe June Metrics

Cboe announced last week the finalization of the acquisition of pan-European equities clearing house EuroCCP, paving the way for Cboe’s new Amsterdam-based futures and options market Cboe Europe Derivatives in the first half of 2021.

In the end of June the institutional FX trading platform also announced its plans to launch Cboe FX Central, a new central limit order book (CLOB) for the FX market. It is an all-to-all market with instantly executable liquidity in the order book. It is scheduled to launch on 29 June and will offer the most popular traded pairs in the spot FX market: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, USD/CNH.

