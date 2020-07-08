Cboe reports 24% MoM growth in June total trading volumes

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported June 2020 volumes, with the fluctuations in the market in previous months having settled down.

Options ADV up 11.2%, Futures up 37.3%, US Equities rose up 6.5% and Global FX grew 10.4% compared to the previous month.

Cboe EDGX Options Exchange monthly ADV registered more than one million contracts, marking a new all-time monthly high for June.