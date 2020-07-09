Dukascopy announces white label partnership with Bank Sich in Ukraine

Swiss-based retail FX and CFDs broker Dukascopy Bank announced the start of its operation in Ukraine. Dukascopy has partnered with Ukraine-based public joint-stock company Bank SICH.
The collaboration will enable Bank SICH’s clients to trade on Dukascopy’s flagship platform, JForex.
Bank SICH has extended its product range with a Forex and CFD trading solution powered by Dukascopy Bank. The new solution will operate under the name PowerBank®Trade and will be regulated by the National Bank of Ukraine.
Established in 2011, Bank SICH has shown financial strength in the past few years. The bank operates in 10 regions of Ukraine including Kyiv , Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, and Sumy regions.
The bank serves middle corporate businesses and small businesses. Since 2012, Bank SICH is an affiliated member of the international payment system MasterCard Worldwide.
PowerBank®Trade will be in Ukrainian language and will utilize liquidity from Dukascopy. Traders will also have access to SWFX – Swiss FX Marketplace Liquidity, which combines over 20 major banks in a single ECN.
The platform will be available on IOS and Android, as well as a web platform. PowerBank®Trade aims to provide its clients with direct access to the Forex market and the opportunity to apply any trading strategies.