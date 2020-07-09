Dukascopy announces white label partnership with Bank Sich in Ukraine

Swiss-based retail FX and CFDs broker Dukascopy Bank announced the start of its operation in Ukraine. Dukascopy has partnered with Ukraine-based public joint-stock company Bank SICH.

The collaboration will enable Bank SICH’s clients to trade on Dukascopy’s flagship platform, JForex.

Bank SICH has extended its product range with a Forex and CFD trading solution powered by Dukascopy Bank. The new solution will operate under the name PowerBank®Trade and will be regulated by the National Bank of Ukraine.