Deutsche Börse releases online analytics platform A7

Deutsche Börse launched online analytics platform A7. It is an addition to Deutsche Börse’s 7 Market technology series. The platform provides access to Eurex and Xetra order-by-order historical market data in nanosecond granularity within an easy-to-use environment, providing insights into market situations and microstructures.

The platform also offers direct access to advanced analytics based on Deutsche Börse’s comprehensive market data to help clients maximize their trading efficiency and alpha generation and in developing and testing execution algorithms, among other use cases.