Deutsche Börse releases online analytics platform A7

Deutsche Börse launched online analytics platform A7. It is an addition to Deutsche Börse’s 7 Market technology series. The platform provides access to Eurex and Xetra order-by-order historical market data in nanosecond granularity within an easy-to-use environment, providing insights into market situations and microstructures.
The platform also offers direct access to advanced analytics based on Deutsche Börse’s comprehensive market data to help clients maximize their trading efficiency and alpha generation and in developing and testing execution algorithms, among other use cases.
Alexandra Hachmeister, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse explains:
Our innovative A7 platform offers market participants nanosecond-precise market data without the burden of their own data warehousing. It provides access to tailored metrics based on full depth order books, market data messages, reference data and other individual sources. Clients can quickly grasp market situations, easily drill down into the market microstructure, and alter their own trading strategies accordingly. A7’s cost efficient and scalable functionalities support our customers in focusing on their core business activities while Deutsche Börse takes care of the ready-to-use service.
The A7 platform covers all Xetra and Eurex traded instruments. The full content is available for users historically and is updated daily with previous trading day. A7 is a new addition to Deutsche Börse’s 7 Market Technology. The 7 Market Technology series backs Deutsche Börse’s integrated business model and emphasizes its strategic IT objective to build and operate innovative infrastructures.