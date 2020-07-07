Crypto Facilities secures MTF license in the UK

Kraken subsidiary Crypto Facilities announced obtaining Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The new license will allow Crypto Facilities to expand its product range and better serve institutional clients who are required to trade on licensed platforms

Crypto Facilities, also known as Kraken Futures, offers futures contracts in BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH and LTC with up to 50x leverage. Leveraged, cash-settled futures contracts can be a useful tool for traders looking for crypto assets exposure without holding or accepting delivery of the product.