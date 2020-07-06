Euronext FX trading volumes up by 18% MoM for June

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for June 2020.
The total cash market reached EUR 244,406.7 in June, 34.5% MoM increase compared to EUR 181,728.3 in May. ADV cash market reached 11,109.4 up by 22.3% compared to May.
Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $484 billion volume (up 18.3% MoM from May’s $409 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. Euronext’s volumes increased 25.8% YoY from over $385 billion for the same period last year.
The average daily trading volumes were $20.0 billion in June 2020, registering growth of 12.9% MoM from $19.5 billion in the month prior. On YoY basis, there was a 14.3% increase from $19.3 billion for June last year.
Cash market monthly activity details can be seen in the tables below:
European Cash Market Monthly Activity
Jun-20
May-20
Jun-19
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Nb trading days
22
20
20
62
62
126
125
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
Jun-20
May-20
Change %
MOM
Jun-19
Change % YOY
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Change %
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1
73 026 914
56 715 908
28.8%
37 241 428
96.1%
190 308 002
114 358 416
66.4%
410 420 934
232 989 176
76.2%
ADV Cash Market 1
3 319 405
2 835 795
17.1%
1 862 071
78.3%
3 069 484
1 844 491
66.4%
3 257 309
1 863 913
74.8%
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million – Single counted)
Eur million
Jun-20
May-20
Change %
MOM
Jun-19
Change % YOY
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Change %
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1
244 406.7
181 728.3
34.5%
169 174.9
44.5%
618 205
513 269
20.4%
1 421 718.6
1 029 576.0
38.1%
ADV Cash Market 1
11 109.4
9 086.4
22.3%
8 458.7
31.3%
9 971
8 279
20.4%
11 283.5
8 236.6
37.0%
LISTINGS 4
Number of Issuers on Equities
Jun-20
May-20
Change %
MOM
Jun-19
Change % YOY
December 2019
Change %
EURONEXT 2
1 462
1 460
0.1%
1 485
-1.5%
1465
-0.3%
SMEs
1 112
1 111
0.1%
915
21.5%
1092
1.7%
Number of Listed Securities
Bonds
47 261
47 504
-0.5%
44 741
5.6%
47 580
-0.2%
ETFs
1 280
1 273
0.5%
1 212
5.6%
1 240
3.2%
Funds
4 640
4 641
0.0%
4 577
1.4%
6 190
-25.0%
EURONEXT
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)
Jun-20
May-20
Change %
MOM
Jun-19
Change % YOY
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Change %
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings
5
3
6
11
13
20
19
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
113
2 825
-96.0%
490
-76.9%
2 952
1 502
96.6%
3 209
1 549
107.1%
of which Money Raised New Listings
113
2 466
-95.4%
456
-75.2%
2 594
1 468
76.7%
2 842
1 516
87.5%
Follow-ons on Equities
4 084
10 197
-60.0%
6 433
-36.5%
16 171
13 534
19.5%
27 247
18 860
44.5%
Bonds
129 992
87 988
47.7%
103 091
26.1%
373 508
327 393
14.1%
693 605
608 914
13.9%
Total Money Raised 3
134 188
101 009
32.8%
110 013
22.0%
392 631
342 429
14.7%
724 061
629 323
15.1%
of which SMEs
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)
Jun-20
May-20
Change %
MOM
Jun-19
Change % YOY
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Change %
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings
5
2
5
10
11
18
17
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
113
237
-52.3%
120
-5.5%
364
156
134.2%
621
203
205.3%
of which Money Raised New Listings
113
216
-47.7%
120
-5.5%
344
156
121.0%
592
203
190.8%
Follow-ons on Equities
558
265
110.7%
401
39.2%
861
999
-13.8%
1 733
2 216
-21.8%
Bonds
0
0
–
187
–
0
347
-100.0%
375
377
-0.4%
Total Money Raised 3
671
502
33.7%
707
-5.1%
1 225
1 501
-18.4%
2 729
2 796
-2.4%
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated