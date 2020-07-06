Euronext FX trading volumes up by 18% MoM for June

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for June 2020.

The total cash market reached EUR 244,406.7 in June, 34.5% MoM increase compared to EUR 181,728.3 in May. ADV cash market reached 11,109.4 up by 22.3% compared to May.

Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $484 billion volume (up 18.3% MoM from May’s $409 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. Euronext’s volumes increased 25.8% YoY from over $385 billion for the same period last year.