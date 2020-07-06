LeapRate
Euronext FX trading volumes up by 18% MoM for June

Exchanges July 6, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for June 2020.

The total cash market reached EUR 244,406.7 in June, 34.5% MoM increase compared to EUR 181,728.3 in May. ADV cash market reached 11,109.4 up by 22.3% compared to May.

Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $484 billion volume (up 18.3% MoM from May’s $409 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. Euronext’s volumes increased 25.8% YoY from over $385 billion for the same period last year.

The average daily trading volumes were $20.0 billion in June 2020, registering growth of 12.9% MoM from $19.5 billion in the month prior. On YoY basis, there was a 14.3% increase from $19.3 billion for June last year.

Cash market monthly activity details can be seen in the tables below:

European Cash Market Monthly Activity
Jun-20 May-20 Jun-19 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019
Nb trading days 22 20 20 62 62 126 125
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
Jun-20 May-20 Change %
MOM		 Jun-19 Change % YOY Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1 73 026 914 56 715 908 28.8% 37 241 428 96.1% 190 308 002 114 358 416 66.4% 410 420 934 232 989 176 76.2%
ADV Cash Market 1 3 319 405 2 835 795 17.1% 1 862 071 78.3% 3 069 484 1 844 491 66.4% 3 257 309 1 863 913 74.8%
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million – Single counted)
Eur million Jun-20 May-20 Change %
MOM		 Jun-19 Change % YOY Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1 244 406.7 181 728.3 34.5% 169 174.9 44.5% 618 205 513 269 20.4% 1 421 718.6 1 029 576.0 38.1%
ADV Cash Market 1 11 109.4 9 086.4 22.3% 8 458.7 31.3% 9 971 8 279 20.4% 11 283.5 8 236.6 37.0%
LISTINGS 4
Number of Issuers on Equities Jun-20 May-20 Change %
MOM		 Jun-19 Change % YOY December 2019 Change %
EURONEXT 2 1 462 1 460 0.1% 1 485 -1.5% 1465 -0.3%
SMEs 1 112 1 111 0.1% 915 21.5% 1092 1.7%
Number of Listed Securities
Bonds 47 261 47 504 -0.5% 44 741 5.6% 47 580 -0.2%
ETFs 1 280 1 273 0.5% 1 212 5.6% 1 240 3.2%
Funds 4 640 4 641 0.0% 4 577 1.4% 6 190 -25.0%
EURONEXT
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €) Jun-20 May-20 Change %
MOM		 Jun-19 Change % YOY Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings 5 3 6 11 13 20 19
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment		 113 2 825 -96.0% 490 -76.9% 2 952 1 502 96.6% 3 209 1 549 107.1%
of which Money Raised New Listings 113 2 466 -95.4% 456 -75.2% 2 594 1 468 76.7% 2 842 1 516 87.5%
Follow-ons on Equities 4 084 10 197 -60.0% 6 433 -36.5% 16 171 13 534 19.5% 27 247 18 860 44.5%
Bonds 129 992 87 988 47.7% 103 091 26.1% 373 508 327 393 14.1% 693 605 608 914 13.9%
Total Money Raised 3 134 188 101 009 32.8% 110 013 22.0% 392 631 342 429 14.7% 724 061 629 323 15.1%
of which SMEs
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €) Jun-20 May-20 Change %
MOM		 Jun-19 Change % YOY Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings 5 2 5 10 11 18 17
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment		 113 237 -52.3% 120 -5.5% 364 156 134.2% 621 203 205.3%
of which Money Raised New Listings 113 216 -47.7% 120 -5.5% 344 156 121.0% 592 203 190.8%
Follow-ons on Equities 558 265 110.7% 401 39.2% 861 999 -13.8% 1 733 2 216 -21.8%
Bonds 0 0  – 187  – 0 347 -100.0% 375 377 -0.4%
Total Money Raised 3 671 502 33.7% 707 -5.1% 1 225 1 501 -18.4% 2 729 2 796 -2.4%
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn.    Comparable data has been restated
R : Revised

