CFH expands Bullion offering with Tier 1 Loco London Liquidity for gold in grams and tael

FCA regulated Playtech subsidiary, CFH announced additions to its Bullion offering. It now covers a list of synthetic instruments based on the underlying Loco London gold offering in responds to market needs in Australia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, UAE and Turkey. The offering provides a convenient way for clients to hedge gold positions quoted in different weight units and local currencies.

The additions to the offering cater to the niche but growing requirements from bullion traders who receive gold trades from end clients denominated in grams or taels. CFH has added contracts to their bullion offering including gold in teal against Hong Kong dollar, gold in grams against USD and Gold in grams against CNH.