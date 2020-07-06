Moscow Exchange reports 20% MoM growth in June volumes

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 72.9 trillion in trading volumes, up by 20.3% MoM (RUB 60.6 trillion in May 2020).

All sections of the market registered growth in June, compared to the previous month when they were all in decline. The Money Market led with 23.5% MoM growth, the Derivatives Market followed with 21% MoM. FX Market grew by 19% MoM and Equity by 14.4% MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets increased 14.4% MoM, registering RUB 4,118.3 billion (RUB 3,599.2 billion for May 2020).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 16% MoM growth with RUB 1,838.9 billion (RUB 1,585.2 billion for May 2020). ADTV registered a 10.2% increase with RUB 83.4 billion (RUB 83.4 billion for May 2020).

Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 13.2% MoM growth with RUB 2,279.4 billion (RUB 2,014.0 for May 2020). ADTV increased by 7.5% MoM, reporting RUB 114.0 billion (RUB 106.0 billion for May 2020).

One hundred and three new bond issues were placed in June 2020 with total value of RUB 1,491.9 billion (RUB 391.3 billion in overnight bonds).