Moscow Exchange reports 20% MoM growth in June volumes

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 72.9 trillion in trading volumes, up by 20.3% MoM (RUB 60.6 trillion in May 2020).
All sections of the market registered growth in June, compared to the previous month when they were all in decline. The Money Market led with 23.5% MoM growth, the Derivatives Market followed with 21% MoM. FX Market grew by 19% MoM and Equity by 14.4% MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets increased 14.4% MoM, registering RUB 4,118.3 billion (RUB 3,599.2 billion for May 2020).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 16% MoM growth with RUB 1,838.9 billion (RUB 1,585.2 billion for May 2020). ADTV registered a 10.2% increase with RUB 83.4 billion (RUB 83.4 billion for May 2020).
Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 13.2% MoM growth with RUB 2,279.4 billion (RUB 2,014.0 for May 2020). ADTV increased by 7.5% MoM, reporting RUB 114.0 billion (RUB 106.0 billion for May 2020).
One hundred and three new bond issues were placed in June 2020 with total value of RUB 1,491.9 billion (RUB 391.3 billion in overnight bonds).
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Derivatives Market
RUB 9.2 trillion (RUB 7.6 trillion for May 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes, registering a 21% growth. Contracts were 153.8 million (RUB 137.3 million contracts for May 2020). Of these futures account for 149.6 million, and options for 4.2 million. ADTV was RUB 460.3 billion, making a 14.9% MoM increase (RUB 400.7 billion for May 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 527.1 billion, down by 5% MoM (RUB 554.9 billion for May 2020).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market was RUB 25.0 trillion, up by 19% MoM (RUB 21.0 trillion for May 2020). Spot trades accounted for RUB 6.6 trillion (up by 9.9% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 18.4 trillion (up by 21.9% MoM). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,251.5 billion (USD 18.1 billion) in comparison to May 2020 when it was RUB 1,107.8 billion (USD 15.3 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market grew by 23.5% MoM, registering RUB 34.2 trillion (RUB 27.7 trillion for May 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,709.2 billion (RUB 1,459.8 billion for May 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume grew 19% MoM to RUB 19.3 trillion.