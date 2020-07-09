LCH adds European Investment Bank as the first supranational clearing member

Global clearing house LCH announced that European Investment Bank (EIB) is the first supranational institution to join LCH SA’s RepoClear service as a clearing member. EIB will now be able to directly access LCH’s tri-party basket repo clearing service €GCPlus.

Clearing €GCPlus allows its members to enlarge and advance their capital and operational efficiencie, as well as better manage their euro cash liquidity. EIB will not only be clearing €GCPlus but will also be able to extend its access to LCH SA’s RepoClear service offering clearing for bond and repo trades across 13 European markets.