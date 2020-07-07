Nidal Abdel Hadi becomes CEO of CFI Dubai

Credit Financier Invest (CFI) announced the promotion of Nidal Abdel Hadi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Dubai unit.

Hadi joined the CFI Financial Group as deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2018.

He has accumulated extensive experience with over twenty years of working in the field. He has influenced and helped shape the online trading business in key positions between Europe, Asia and the GCC area throughout his career.

Hadi has had previous senior roles such as head of institutional sales at ADS Securities and managing director at Advanced Markets LLC & Fortex Inc.