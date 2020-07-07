LeapRate
Nidal Abdel Hadi becomes CEO of CFI Dubai

Executives July 7, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Credit Financier Invest (CFI) announced the promotion of Nidal Abdel Hadi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Dubai unit.

Hadi joined the CFI Financial Group as deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2018.

He has accumulated extensive experience with over twenty years of working in the field. He has influenced and helped shape the online trading business in key positions between Europe, Asia and the GCC area throughout his career.

Hadi has had previous senior roles such as head of institutional sales at ADS Securities and managing director at Advanced Markets LLC & Fortex Inc.

CFI Financial Group Founders Hisham Mansour & Eduardo Fakhoury commented:

We are truly happy to see Mr. Hadi take on this new challenge. The GCC is a key market for the group and we are confident Mr. Hadi’s appointment will help strengthen our presence further. We are also very happy to always promote dedicated and capable people from within the group whenever this is possible.

Mr. Hadi surely possess all the skills needed to make this new challenge a big success and he has our full confidence and support.

Hadi said:

I am very excited and honored to take on the role of CEO of CFI Dubai. CFI has experienced strong growth in recent years and I would like to make sure we maintain the course while bringing on board a more streamlined trading experience to our clients and even more efficient operations within the company. further information.

