FXCM Pro collaborates with Tradesocio to strengthen trading technology

Fintech July 8, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The institutional unit of FXCM Group, FXCM Pro, announced its has teamed up with trading technology provider Tradesocio.

The two companies have collaborated to provide banks, brokers, asset managers and other buy-side institutions with a full fintech solution that combines Tradesocio’s digital investment and trading technology with FXCM Pro’s institutional liquidity and global scale.

Tradesocio’s client base in New York and London will gain access to FXCM Pro’s institutional liquidity and in return, FXCM Pro’s clients can use Tradesocio’s customisable trading technology, providing automated and fast track investing for its clients.

The collaboration between the two companies provides a smooth trading experience during a time of high market volatility and increased trading activity. Optimal trading technologies are essential for clients in times like that for cutting down operational costs while still retaining high levels of efficiency and liquidity in their trades.

Tradesocio’s Investor Trading Platform allows clients to have accurate real-time data, reporting tools and an advanced infrastructure for trading. The platform is also fully customisable and can be scaled in line with a broker’s growth requirements, without disruption to its services.

FXCM Pro’s partnership with Tradesocio will ensure its clients keep pace with the competitive broking and trading sectors.

Wael Salem, CEO of Tradesocio commented:

We are very excited about this partnership which combines a complete, front-to-back-end fintech solution from Tradesocio with FXCM’s state-of-the-art liquidity offering and risk tools. This partnership will enable brokerage firms, investment managers and hedge funds digitise their existing services, build a scalable mass affluent platform and tap into new revenue verticals.

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, said:

Technology is undeniably playing a greater part in broking and widening participation, and as an industry, we are in a great position to reap the benefits of modern fintech solutions. This partnership shows how FXCM Pro continues to be at the forefront of adopting institutional-grade trading technology to ensure our clients are able to and trade with confidence and have some of the best tools at their disposal when it comes to sourcing liquidity and executing trades.

