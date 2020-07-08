FXCM Pro collaborates with Tradesocio to strengthen trading technology

The institutional unit of FXCM Group, FXCM Pro, announced its has teamed up with trading technology provider Tradesocio.

The two companies have collaborated to provide banks, brokers, asset managers and other buy-side institutions with a full fintech solution that combines Tradesocio’s digital investment and trading technology with FXCM Pro’s institutional liquidity and global scale.

Tradesocio’s client base in New York and London will gain access to FXCM Pro’s institutional liquidity and in return, FXCM Pro’s clients can use Tradesocio’s customisable trading technology, providing automated and fast track investing for its clients.

The collaboration between the two companies provides a smooth trading experience during a time of high market volatility and increased trading activity. Optimal trading technologies are essential for clients in times like that for cutting down operational costs while still retaining high levels of efficiency and liquidity in their trades.

Tradesocio’s Investor Trading Platform allows clients to have accurate real-time data, reporting tools and an advanced infrastructure for trading. The platform is also fully customisable and can be scaled in line with a broker’s growth requirements, without disruption to its services.