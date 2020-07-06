Integral volumes up by 8% MoM with $35.1 billion ADV for June

The average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms totaled $35.1 billion in June, registering a 7.7% MoM increase compared to May volumes. However, the numbers are 3.6% down compared to the same period in 2019.

The FX technology provider reported stability in last months numbers with month over month growth in volumes compared to the declines from the last few months.

The Integral platform reaches varied and comprehensive a set of FX products and participants as Integral OCX. OCX is cross connected with over 250 liquidity sources that supply over 3,000 market making steams in NY4, LD4, and TY3. OCX’s market design delivers execution performance by combining resting limit orders, market-making streams and midpoint interest in a single integrated high-performance venue.

Last month Integral announced that financial services provider INTL FCStone Ltd started trading NDFs on Integral’s BankFX Platform. INTL FCStone developed the Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) offering to meet growing client demand and will be supported by Integral’s new streaming NDF workflow, along with its established Request for Stream functionality.

Prior to that, in May, international broker dealer Velocity Trade selected Integral to implement its workflow automation and trading technology on Velocity Trade’s eFX and CFD trading network.