Forex Weekly Look Back: Edgewater Markets launches trading platform EdgeFXLatam, CME Group sets records for metals trading in August

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 31st of August and 4th September on LeapRate.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported August 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market. Cboe reported Options ADV were up 7% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 23.6% MoM. US Equities ADV fell 15% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped 4.4% MoM compared to July.

FinTech provider Gold-i and digital asset settlement firm Zero Hash announced their partnership to provide Prime of Prime, retail FX brokers and hedge funds with centrally settled crypto offering and a cost-effective, efficient access to crypto liquidity providers. The collaboration utilizes Cold-i’s order routing and order matching technology through its Crypto Switch 2.0, part of the FinTech’s Matrix product suite, and Zero Hash’s automated and customizable post-trade infrastructure.

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group reported a RUB 75.3 trillion in total trading volumes, down by 5.8% MoM (RUB 79.9 trillion in July 2020). In August, some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to July. The Derivatives Market led with 11.3% MoM growth, followed by Equity & Bonds Market which was the same as July. The FX Market fell by almost 2% MoM and the Money Market decreased by 10.9% MoM.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for August. The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.4 million contracts for August with a 20.6% rise, compared to the previous month. The open interest at the end of August reached 101 million contracts, the same as July and June.

Forex broker ATFX announced that it is removing the $2,000 minimum deposit requirement for clients of non-European countries using trading tools Autochartist and Trading Central. This move will allow traders everywhere to access these tools and easily identify opportunities while providing reliable quantitative analysis and up-to-date news.

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for August 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to July and on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 20.5% MoM drop in turnover with €116.9 billion in August (€147.1 billion for July 2020). The numbers are also down by 10.22% in comparison to July 2019 when it was €130.2 billion.

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for August 2020 with steady growth compared to July. The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $39.8 billion in August 2020. This is 6.4% increase compared to July when it reached $37.4 billion and 15.4% compared to the same period last year.

Multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its August volumes with a slight uptick since July. The company reported ADV of $41.163 billion, a rise of 1.85% MoM compared to last month. Last month also registered as the third consecutive month with an ADV more than $40 billion. This is the first time this has been achieved by FXSpotStream.

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA Global Corporation announced entering into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Poland-based multi-asset class broker, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers S.A. The move is pending regulatory approval. Since its establishment over 20 years ago, Polish FX and CFD market broker TMS has earned a good reputation for product innovation and client service. The broker is regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), giving it access to markets in the European Union.

Global non-bank originator Bedford Row Capital (BRC) announced the appointment of Christoph Kruecken as Global Head of Business Development and Distribution, based in Zurich. At his new position at BRC, Kruecken will be responsible for actively driving the growth and expansion of the business of BRC´s global client base.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced launching options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contacts. Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures options are 1/10th the size of their E-mini counterparts’ options. The new options listing cycle has five Friday weekly options, three end-of-month options and two quarterly contracts.

Technology provider Edgewater Markets announced today launching EdgeFXLatam powered by Edgewater Markets’ low latency proprietary technology. Edgewater Markets was founded in 2009 and since then it has been a trusted provider of forex services to more than 300 global institutional clients. The company provides complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to efficiently access and price into global markets.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced that trading in its newly launched Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures surpassed the 100,000-contract mark for the first time. On Thursday, 27 August, the daily volume for the Mini VIX reached 117,814 contracts. The Mini VIX (VXM) was launched on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) on 9 August. In the first 14 trading days, the volumes reached more than 521,000 contracts with average daily volume (ADV) of 37,000 contracts. The numbers reflected the strong interest of market participants in the global trading community.