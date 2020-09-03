LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Gold-i and Zero Hash partner for centrally settled crypto offering

Platforms September 3, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FinTech provider Gold-i and digital asset settlement firm Zero Hash announced their partnership to provide Prime of Prime, retail FX brokers and hedge funds with centrally settled crypto offering and a cost-effective, efficient access to crypto liquidity providers.

The collaboration utilizes Cold-i’s order routing and order matching technology through its Crypto Switch 2.0, part of the FinTech’s Matrix product suite, and Zero Hash’s automated and customizable post-trade infrastructure.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i
Tom Higgins
Source: LinkedIn

Partnering with Zero Hash adds a new dimension to our offering, providing a centrally settled digital assets solution. As we continue to push boundaries, clients wishing to offer crypto trading as an additional asset class now have the choice of a centrally cleared solution or a centrally settled solution through Gold-i. Our collaboration with Zero Hash presents us with an exciting opportunity to drive further uptake of cryptocurrency trading amongst institutional clients. Our joint clients will benefit from excellent pricing and seamless settlement services.

Edward Woodford, CEO, Zero Hash added:

Edward Woodford, Zero Hash
Edward Woodford
Source: LinkedIn

Zero Hash is proud that Gold-i is now a partner. The combination of our proven ability to settle trades across over 1000 pairs and Gold-i’s market-leading order routing technology provides an end-to-end offering to institutional clients.

One of the first market makers to be available through the new partnership is a crypto-native market maker with $3 billion in trading volumes monthly, Kbit. Other market makes will be announced soon.

Gold-i and Zero Hash partner to provide institutional clients with centrally settled crypto offering
Share via

Ed Tolson, CEO, Kbit said:

Ed Tolson, Kbit
Ed Tolson
Source: LinkedIn

The Gold-i and Zero Hash partnership is a powerful combination that allows Kbit to seamlessly make our liquidity available to institutions that wish to add cryptocurrency offerings to their platform. With the combination of Gold-i and Zero Hash, clients can access our liquidity across a broad range of cryptos via a single trading integration and benefit from seamless net post-trade settlement rather than having to manage pre-funding requirements across multiple venues.

Gold-i Crypto Switch 2.0 is a platform which enables brokers, crypto exchanges, liquidity providers and market makes to offer maximum opportunities from the increase demand in crypto trading and distribute their liquidity to Gold-i’s global client NETwork. The fully cleared crypto solution offers clients diverse pools of liquidity. It can be easily connected to trading platforms through a FIX API or other standard protocols.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter which can operate in over 45 states. The firm also holds virtual currency license from NYDFS.

Read more:

arrow
X
MARKTS and XTRD partner to improve end-users’ access to digital assets…PlatformsAlexandre Carteau, Head of MARKTS, commented: In a market where liquidity is fractionated and reliable connectivity is essential, accessing multi-ven…

Gold-i and Zero Hash partner for centrally settled crypto offering

0
Send this to a friend