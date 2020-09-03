Gold-i and Zero Hash partner for centrally settled crypto offering

FinTech provider Gold-i and digital asset settlement firm Zero Hash announced their partnership to provide Prime of Prime, retail FX brokers and hedge funds with centrally settled crypto offering and a cost-effective, efficient access to crypto liquidity providers.

The collaboration utilizes Cold-i’s order routing and order matching technology through its Crypto Switch 2.0, part of the FinTech’s Matrix product suite, and Zero Hash’s automated and customizable post-trade infrastructure.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i commented:

Partnering with Zero Hash adds a new dimension to our offering, providing a centrally settled digital assets solution. As we continue to push boundaries, clients wishing to offer crypto trading as an additional asset class now have the choice of a centrally cleared solution or a centrally settled solution through Gold-i. Our collaboration with Zero Hash presents us with an exciting opportunity to drive further uptake of cryptocurrency trading amongst institutional clients. Our joint clients will benefit from excellent pricing and seamless settlement services.

Edward Woodford, CEO, Zero Hash added:

Zero Hash is proud that Gold-i is now a partner. The combination of our proven ability to settle trades across over 1000 pairs and Gold-i’s market-leading order routing technology provides an end-to-end offering to institutional clients.

One of the first market makers to be available through the new partnership is a crypto-native market maker with $3 billion in trading volumes monthly, Kbit. Other market makes will be announced soon.