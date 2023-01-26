Swiss Finance Corporation taps Integral for its eFX trading and workflow solution

We built our SaaS technology for our customers and it’s an absolute pleasure to work with SFC. It’s the perfect example of why we do what we do: to help our customers be the best version of themselves with the help of our technology and allowing them to focus on what matters most to them, looking after their customers and growing their business.

Currency technology provider to the financial markets, Integral, today announced that brokerage firm Swiss Finance Corporation (SFC) has selected its cloud-based SaaS technology to bring eFX trading to their customers.

Through their partnership, SFC receives access to Integral’s end-to-end workflow and eFX trading technology, which will allow the firm to focus on growing their business and optimizing their yield. The SaaS solution includes liquidity aggregation, price generation, distribution, risk management and analytics, allowing clients to run their trading businesses more effectively – at a fixed subscription cost.

Paul Hayward, Leadership Team, SFC added:

Swiss Finance is committed to providing its clients with best-in-class products and choosing Integral as our trading platform technology partner is further evidence of this. As a multi-asset financial services provider operating 24 hours a day, our customers demand the highest standards of pricing, liquidity and reliability. Integral has an excellent reputation and we are confident that this partnership will complement our ambitious growth plans in the years ahead.

Earlier in January, Integral launched an extension to its trading and client distribution platform that will support cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stablecoins, Integral Digital.