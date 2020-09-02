ATFX removes minimum deposit requirements for non-EU clients using advanced trading tools

Forex broker ATFX announced that it is removing the $2,000 minimum deposit requirement for clients of non-European countries using trading tools Autochartist and Trading Central. This move will allow traders everywhere to access these tools and easily identify opportunities while providing reliable quantitative analysis and up-to-date news.

The financial market has recently been hit with a tidal wave of disruptions and heightened market volatility which has forced brokers to reinvent their approaches. With removal of the minimum deposit requirements, ATFX aims to help traders access these advanced tools.

Trading Central is a blend between pattern recognition, AI algorithms and big data crunching. And Autochartist is a financial market content and analytics company which utilizes big data and proprietary technology to help traders.