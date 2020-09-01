Edgewater Markets launches trading platform EdgeFXLatam

Robert Sanchez, Head of Latam Marketsfor Edgewater Markets said:

We are excited to be able to offer a solution exclusively for Latam market participant. The product has been designed in conjunction with our clients and local partners to fully address the unique requirements of each market, while providing the tools and distribution services needed to extend the local market capabilities into the global NDF marketplace.

The platform is the first to offer local participants streamed price technology that integrates the local markets with the greater FX community, enabling banks to automate and optimize transaction flow with local clients, as well as utilizing local market knowledge to price the global NDF markets. The solution is customized for each local marketplace, built for traders utilizing a simplified User Interface (UI) that provides manual interaction with dynamic pricing and hedging strategies. The solution’s modular design can be taken in whole or in part, and includes connectivity, aggregation, market making, distribution, order management, order routing, automated hedging, a branded and customized HTML5 user interface, switch bank functionality, straight through processing and enhanced risk management.