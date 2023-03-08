Grupo Bursátil Mexicano taps Integral for SaaS FX technology solution in Latin America

Currency technology provider to the financial markets, Integral, today announced that Mexico-based brokerage firm Grupo Bursátil Mexicano (GBM), has selected Integral’s cloud-based SaaS FX technology to boost their growth strategy in Mexico.
The official announcement detailed that Integral got the deal as a result of a competitive process with other technology vendors. Additionally, the SaaS partnership in Latin America is part of Integral’s global growth strategy.
Integral’s FX technology solution offers GBM direct access to liquidity, a pricing engine, and comprehensive risk management capabilities for its GBM business. This solution facilitates voice dealing, as well as fully electronic workflows, allowing the broker to expand and cater to its expanding client base, as well as target new market segments.
Carla Merino Olivera, Head of Fixed Income/Sales at GBM, said:
The implementation of Integral’s SaaS technology enables us to better support our expanding client base, minimizing operational and market risk, all the while reducing our internal costs. With added touches, such as dedicated local Spanish-speaking team, Integral is a natural fit to support our growth strategy, that requires efficient use of technology and workflow automation tools.
This agreement demonstrates Integral’s global presence as a leading currency technology partner, supporting advancements in FX trading in the Latin American region. Our cloud-based SaaS offering is well suited to support GBM’s growth, benefitting from an FX workflow that is fully automated and highly configurable, spanning across the entire trading lifecycle to deliver better outcomes for their customers.
