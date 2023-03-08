Grupo Bursátil Mexicano taps Integral for SaaS FX technology solution in Latin America

Currency technology provider to the financial markets, Integral, today announced that Mexico-based brokerage firm Grupo Bursátil Mexicano (GBM), has selected Integral’s cloud-based SaaS FX technology to boost their growth strategy in Mexico.

The official announcement detailed that Integral got the deal as a result of a competitive process with other technology vendors. Additionally, the SaaS partnership in Latin America is part of Integral’s global growth strategy.

Integral’s FX technology solution offers GBM direct access to liquidity, a pricing engine, and comprehensive risk management capabilities for its GBM business. This solution facilitates voice dealing, as well as fully electronic workflows, allowing the broker to expand and cater to its expanding client base, as well as target new market segments.