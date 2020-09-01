Former UBS AM liquidity management head Christoph Kruecken joins Bedford Row Capital

Global non-bank originator Bedford Row Capital (BRC) announced the appointment of Christoph Kruecken as Global Head of Business Development and Distribution, based in Zurich.

At his new position at BRC, Kruecken will be responsible for actively driving the growth and expansion of the business of BRC´s global client base.

Kruecken brings to his new role at the company more than 17 years of experience in in debt capital markets and structured finance, having worked across Europe in London, Berlin, Zurich and Milan. He joins the company from UBS Asset Management where he served as Head Liquidity Management, EMEA at the headquarters in Zurich. AT UBS, Kruecken oversaw the distribution of UBS AM´s liquidity management strategies in EMEA and CH.