Former UBS AM liquidity management head Christoph Kruecken joins Bedford Row Capital

Global non-bank originator Bedford Row Capital (BRC) announced the appointment of Christoph Kruecken as Global Head of Business Development and Distribution, based in Zurich.
At his new position at BRC, Kruecken will be responsible for actively driving the growth and expansion of the business of BRC´s global client base.
Kruecken brings to his new role at the company more than 17 years of experience in in debt capital markets and structured finance, having worked across Europe in London, Berlin, Zurich and Milan. He joins the company from UBS Asset Management where he served as Head Liquidity Management, EMEA at the headquarters in Zurich. AT UBS, Kruecken oversaw the distribution of UBS AM´s liquidity management strategies in EMEA and CH.
Before that, Kruecken has held many sales roles such as Senior Director in Sales and Relationship Management for BlackRock covering the DACH region within the Global Liquidity team, Vice President at TD Securities covering G20 and EM on the FI Eurobond and Corporate bond side for the DACH and Benelux market and as an Associate Director responsible for the CLO trading book for Bank of Scotland.
Scott Levy, CEO, Bedford Row Capital commented:
Christoph has a proven track record and significant expertise in fixed income markets, having worked for some of the biggest names in the industry. He is a strong addition to the company and supports our growth strategy as we continue to expand our offering globally as we help businesses access new ways of attracting vital financing and help investors access yields in a challenging economic environment.
Christoph Kruecken, Global Head of Business Development and Distribution, Bedford Row Capital, said:
I am thrilled to be a part of the BRC team. They are at the forefront of innovation and technology when it comes to structure finance. Providing access to a market which has been overlooked by large institutions since the Global Financial Crisis, offers tremendous opportunities for us. Together we will continue to drive the growth forward and our market intelligence will allow us to introduce new product innovations to our client and investor base.