Cboe Futures ADV volumes up by 24% MoM for August

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported August 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market since July after having settled down in June.
Cboe reported Options ADV were up 7% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 23.6% MoM. US Equities ADV fell 15% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped 4.4% MoM compared to July.
Cboe’s August highlights include:
- Each of Cboe Global Markets’ four options exchanges saw increase in ADV from July 2020: Cboe Options up 3%, Cboe C2 up 28%, Cboe BZX up 8% and Cboe EDGX up 9%.
- ADV at C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges was up from August 2019: C2 up 28%, BZX up 27% and EDGX up 124%.
- ADV at Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange was up 67% from August 2019.
- Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures total volume has surpassed 735,271 contracts with an ADV of 45,954 contracts since launch on 9 August.
- On 27 August 27, daily trading in Mini VIX futures reached 117,814 contracts, exceeding the 100,000-contract mark for the first time.
