LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Cboe Futures ADV volumes up by 24% MoM for August

Exchanges September 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported August 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market since July after having settled down in June.

Cboe reported Options ADV were up 7% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 23.6% MoM. US Equities ADV fell 15% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped 4.4% MoM compared to July.

Cboe Global Markets
Share via

Cboe’s August highlights include:

  • Each of Cboe Global Markets’ four options exchanges saw increase in ADV from July 2020: Cboe Options up 3%, Cboe C2 up 28%, Cboe BZX up 8% and Cboe EDGX up 9%.
  • ADV at C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges was up from August 2019: C2 up 28%, BZX up 27% and EDGX up 124%.
  • ADV at Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange was up 67% from August 2019.
  • Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures total volume has surpassed 735,271 contracts with an ADV of 45,954 contracts since launch on 9 August.
  • On 27 August 27, daily trading in Mini VIX futures reached 117,814 contracts, exceeding the 100,000-contract mark for the first time.

Related News

arrow
X
Moscow Exchange’s trading volumes fell almost 6% MoM to RUB 75.3 trillion in August…ExchangesDerivatives Market RUB 9.9 trillion (RUB 8.9 trillion for July 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes, up by 11.3% MoM. Contracts were…

Cboe Futures ADV volumes up by 24% MoM for August

0
X
ASX reports $4.9 billion total capital raised for August and 11% MoM rise…ExchangesEquity Options Single stock options average daily contracts traded fell by 17% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 47% on the …
Send this to a friend