Cboe Futures ADV volumes up by 24% MoM for August

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported August 2020 volumes, with some fluctuations in the market since July after having settled down in June.

Cboe reported Options ADV were up 7% MoM, Futures ADV were also up 23.6% MoM. US Equities ADV fell 15% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped 4.4% MoM compared to July.