Deutsche Börse’s turnover for August down by 20.5% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for August 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to July and on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 20.5% MoM drop in turnover with €116.9 billion in August (€147.1 billion for July 2020). The numbers are also down by 10.22% in comparison to July 2019 when it was €130.2 billion.

€95.8 billion of the total turnover in August was attributable to Xetra with a 19.9% decrease MoM, compared to the €118.4 billion in July. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €4.6 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €3.7 billion, registering 24.5% MoM decrease compared to July when it was €4.9 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €17.3 billion with 27% fall MoM (€23.7 billion for July).