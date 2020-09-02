LeapRate
Deutsche Börse's turnover for August down by 20.5% MoM

September 2, 2020


Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for August 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to July and on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 20.5% MoM drop in turnover with €116.9 billion in August (€147.1 billion for July 2020). The numbers are also down by 10.22% in comparison to July 2019 when it was €130.2 billion.

€95.8 billion of the total turnover in August was attributable to Xetra with a 19.9% decrease MoM, compared to the €118.4 billion in July. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €4.6 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €3.7 billion, registering 24.5% MoM decrease compared to July when it was €4.9 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €17.3 billion with 27% fall MoM (€23.7 billion for July).

Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €101.1 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €13.8 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.3 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.

SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in July with €4.5 billion. Qiagen N.V. led the MDAX equities with €1.0 billion in July and Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €272 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €1.1 billion.

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total
Equities 83.8 1.9 15.4 101.1
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 12.0 0.1 1.8 13.8
Bonds 0.2 0.1 0.3
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.2
Certificates 1.5 1.5
August ‘20 in total 95.8 3.7 17.4 116.9
July ‘20 in total 118.4 4.9 23.7 147.1

