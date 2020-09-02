Deutsche Börse’s turnover for August down by 20.5% MoM

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for August 2020. The volumes for last month are down compared to July and on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 20.5% MoM drop in turnover with €116.9 billion in August (€147.1 billion for July 2020). The numbers are also down by 10.22% in comparison to July 2019 when it was €130.2 billion.
€95.8 billion of the total turnover in August was attributable to Xetra with a 19.9% decrease MoM, compared to the €118.4 billion in July. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €4.6 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €3.7 billion, registering 24.5% MoM decrease compared to July when it was €4.9 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €17.3 billion with 27% fall MoM (€23.7 billion for July).
Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €101.1 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €13.8 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.3 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.2 billion.
SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in July with €4.5 billion. Qiagen N.V. led the MDAX equities with €1.0 billion in July and Shop Apotheke Europe led the SDAX index with €272 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €1.1 billion.