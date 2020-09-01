CME Group to launch Micro E-mini Options

Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced launching options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contacts. Trading on these products became available yesterday.
Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures options are 1/10th the size of their E-mini counterparts’ options. The new options listing cycle has five Friday weekly options, three end-of-month options and two quarterly contracts.
CME Group’s Micro E-mini Equity futures have quickly developed round-the-clock liquidity since they were launched one year ago and have become a very successful product in CME Group.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Some of the Micro E-mini equity futures highlights include:
186 million cumulative Micro E-mini S&P 500 future contracts added and 131 million cumulative Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts traded since launch.
Each day, on average, 1.5 million contracts were traded in 2020 in both futures products together.
30% of the trading volume of both futures originated outside of the US in 2020.
Since launch over 93,000 accounts have traded both futures contracts.
Recently, CME Group and Nasdaq announced plans for launching new futures contract on the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ). CME Group will introduce the new Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index futures contracts on 5 October, pending regulatory approval.
Earlier last month, CME Group announced that Precious Metals market registered record volume of 1.55 million contracts on 11 August. The volumes surpassed the previous record of 1.51 million the company reached on 28 February 2020.