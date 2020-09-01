CME Group to launch Micro E-mini Options

Derivatives marketplace CME Group announced launching options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contacts. Trading on these products became available yesterday.

Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures options are 1/10th the size of their E-mini counterparts’ options. The new options listing cycle has five Friday weekly options, three end-of-month options and two quarterly contracts.

CME Group’s Micro E-mini Equity futures have quickly developed round-the-clock liquidity since they were launched one year ago and have become a very successful product in CME Group.