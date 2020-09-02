CME Group reports 20.6% MoM growth with 16.4 million contracts in August

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for August.

The company reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.4 million contracts for August with a 20.6% rise, compared to the previous month. The open interest at the end of August reached 101 million contracts, the same as July and June.

CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from August include Equity index of 4.1 million contracts, down by 21.2% MoM and Interest Rate of 7.2 million contracts with an 80% surge MoM. Options ADV reached 2.1 million contracts with 5% increase and Energy ADV was 1.9 million contracts, down by 11.80% MoM.