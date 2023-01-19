Integral introduces crypto platform Integral Digital

Integral, a technology company in the financial markets, today announced the launch of Integral Digital. The new solution is an extension to its trading and client distribution platform that will support cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stablecoins.
The new crypto platform is developed in collaboration with institutional crypto exchange Mint Exchange Inc. The solution supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, CoDEX and 100+ ERC-20 tokens. Additionally, it offers aggregation services, connectivity to more than 30 crypto liquidity providers, desktop and mobile client trading, risk management, and hot and cold wallet custody solutions.
According to the official announcement, Integral Digital is offered on a subscription basis and can integrate with in-house and third-party providers via FIX and Rest APIs.
Additionally, the newly launched platform offers a fully integrated Prime Brokerage solution providing direct market access to multiple exchanges and market makers via a single account, which maximizes netting across multiple venues and reduces collateral requirements.
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, commented:
In one big step, Integral is reshaping the landscape of digital asset technology. By extending the leading fiat currency technology, which processes more than $1 trillion in monthly transactions, digital asset businesses no longer need to settle for sub-par technology and credit solutions. Together with our partners at Mint Exchange we are able to bring direct connectivity to every major source of crypto liquidity combined with state-of-the-art custody solutions and the highest availability trading infrastructure, all delivered from our cloud datacenters in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore.
