Integral introduces crypto platform Integral Digital

Integral, a technology company in the financial markets, today announced the launch of Integral Digital. The new solution is an extension to its trading and client distribution platform that will support cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stablecoins.

The new crypto platform is developed in collaboration with institutional crypto exchange Mint Exchange Inc. The solution supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, CoDEX and 100+ ERC-20 tokens. Additionally, it offers aggregation services, connectivity to more than 30 crypto liquidity providers, desktop and mobile client trading, risk management, and hot and cold wallet custody solutions.