TFX Click kabu 365 down again with 42.5% in August

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for August 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX, as well. The metrics had been going up and down the last few months with an uptick in June and down again in July and August.

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,711,391 (-8.7% MoM /-42.5% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 81,494.

Items

（Top 10 items in the current month） Aug 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,711,391 81,494 -8.7% -42.5% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 429,442 20,450 3.5% -42.6% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 267,712 12,748 -29.2% 7.2% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 219,176 10,437 43.0% -60.3% British Pound-Japanese Yen 160,549 7,645 10.8% -51.6% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 157,086 7,480 -22.5% -48.5% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 143,573 6,837 -19.4% -61.2% Euro-Japanese Yen 108,243 5,154 -13.6% -24.0% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 55,876 2,661 28.8% -47.6% Euro-U.S. Dollar 53,195 2,533 -35.2% 19.4% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 31,657 1,507 -30.4% 7.6% Other Currency pairs 84,882 4,042 -19.9% -12.2%

Items

(Top 5 items in the current month) Aug 2020 Trading value Total swap points Click 365 1,443,815,505,554 U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 454,779,078,000 316 Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 129,572,608,000 1,737 Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 31,539,426,400 1,265 British Pound-Japanese Yen 227,353,438,900 101 Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 122,747,000,400 76

Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 717,777 (-4.4% MoM /-40.1% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 34,195.

Items Aug 2020 Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click kabu 365 717,777 34,195 -4.4% -40.1% Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 480,766 22,894 -7.5% -31.6% DJIA Daily Futures contract 224,373 10,684 5.7% -52.1% DAXR Daily Futures contract 6,163 293 -44.5% -56.9% FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 6,475 324 -14.2% -47.6%