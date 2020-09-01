TFX Click kabu 365 down again with 42.5% in August

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for August 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX, as well. The metrics had been going up and down the last few months with an uptick in June and down again in July and August.
FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,711,391 (-8.7% MoM /-42.5% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 81,494.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Aug 2020
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,711,391
|81,494
|-8.7%
|-42.5%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|429,442
|20,450
|3.5%
|-42.6%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|267,712
|12,748
|-29.2%
|7.2%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|219,176
|10,437
|43.0%
|-60.3%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|160,549
|7,645
|10.8%
|-51.6%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|157,086
|7,480
|-22.5%
|-48.5%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|143,573
|6,837
|-19.4%
|-61.2%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|108,243
|5,154
|-13.6%
|-24.0%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|55,876
|2,661
|28.8%
|-47.6%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|53,195
|2,533
|-35.2%
|19.4%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|31,657
|1,507
|-30.4%
|7.6%
|Other Currency pairs
|84,882
|4,042
|-19.9%
|-12.2%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Aug 2020
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,443,815,505,554
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|454,779,078,000
|316
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|129,572,608,000
|1,737
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|31,539,426,400
|1,265
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|227,353,438,900
|101
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|122,747,000,400
|76
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 717,777 (-4.4% MoM /-40.1% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 34,195.
|Items
|Aug 2020
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|717,777
|34,195
|-4.4%
|-40.1%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|480,766
|22,894
|-7.5%
|-31.6%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|224,373
|10,684
|5.7%
|-52.1%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|6,163
|293
|-44.5%
|-56.9%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|6,475
|324
|-14.2%
|-47.6%
|Items
|Aug 2020
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|1,757,235,798,000
|14,019
|-1,500
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,107,492,557,600
|1,184
|–
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|637,870,001,700
|8,954
|-1,046
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|7,980,468,700
|–
|-42
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|3,892,770,000
|3,881
|-412