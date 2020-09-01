LeapRate
Menu
Menu

TFX Click kabu 365 down again with 42.5% in August

Exchanges September 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for August 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic caused unprecedented volatility in the markets that affected TFX, as well. The metrics had been going up and down the last few months with an uptick in June and down again in July and August.

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,711,391 (-8.7% MoM /-42.5% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 81,494.

Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		 Aug 2020
Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click 365 1,711,391 81,494 -8.7% -42.5%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 429,442 20,450 3.5% -42.6%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 267,712 12,748 -29.2% 7.2%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 219,176 10,437 43.0% -60.3%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 160,549 7,645 10.8% -51.6%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 157,086 7,480 -22.5% -48.5%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 143,573 6,837 -19.4% -61.2%
Euro-Japanese Yen 108,243 5,154 -13.6% -24.0%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 55,876 2,661 28.8% -47.6%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 53,195 2,533 -35.2% 19.4%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 31,657 1,507 -30.4% 7.6%
Other Currency pairs 84,882 4,042 -19.9% -12.2%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		 Aug 2020
Trading value Total swap points
Click 365 1,443,815,505,554
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 454,779,078,000 316
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 129,572,608,000 1,737
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 31,539,426,400 1,265
British Pound-Japanese Yen 227,353,438,900 101
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 122,747,000,400 76
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 717,777 (-4.4% MoM /-40.1% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 34,195.

Items Aug 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click kabu 365 717,777 34,195 -4.4% -40.1%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 480,766 22,894 -7.5% -31.6%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 224,373 10,684 5.7% -52.1%
DAXR Daily Futures contract 6,163 293 -44.5% -56.9%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 6,475 324 -14.2% -47.6%
Items Aug 2020
Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests
Click kabu 365 1,757,235,798,000 14,019 -1,500
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,107,492,557,600 1,184
DJIA Daily Futures contract 637,870,001,700 8,954 -1,046
DAXR Daily Futures contract 7,980,468,700 -42
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,892,770,000 3,881 -412
tfx japan forex click365
Share via
Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 9,860 (-37.3% MoM / -82.2% YoY) and its average daily volume was 493.

Items Aug 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 9,860 493 -37.3% -82.2%
Three-month Euroyen futures 9,860 493 -37.3% -82.2%
Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
Put
Call
Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,439,028 (-7.6% MoM /-42.3% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 116,182.

Related News

arrow
X
CME Group to launch Micro E-mini OptionsExchangesSome of the Micro E-mini equity futures highlights include: 186 million cumulative Micro E-mini S&P 500 future contracts added and 131 million cum…

TFX Click kabu 365 down again with 42.5% in August

0
Send this to a friend