NZX keeps trading after continued DDoS-linked disruptions

The New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) is trading uninterrupted on Monday despite being subjected to continued cyber-attacks.

Market-data is distributed through the exchange’s Nasdaq X-Stream trading all day.

The NZX faced four consecutive days cyberattacks that continued on Monday. The exchange was hit on Tuesday last week by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks aiming to disrupt services by flooding with excessive internet traffic. NZX resumed trading on Friday afternoon but it faced trading disputations.

The New Zealand exchange said its core trading platform was not affected but because its website was hit, the exchange could not push market announcements.