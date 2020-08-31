Cboe Mini VIX futures daily volume exceeds 100K contracts

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced that trading in its newly launched Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures surpassed the 100,000-contract mark for the first time. On Thursday, 27 August, the daily volume for the Mini VIX reached 117,814 contracts.

The Mini VIX (VXM) was launched on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) on 9 August. In the first 14 trading days, the volumes reached more than 521,000 contracts with average daily volume (ADV) of 37,000 contracts. The numbers reflected the strong interest of market participants in the global trading community.

Arianne Criqui, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe, commented: