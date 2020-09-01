LeapRate
OANDA to acquire Polish FX and CFD broker TMS

Institutional September 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA Global Corporation announced entering into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Poland-based multi-asset class broker, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers S.A. The move is pending regulatory approval.

Since its establishment over 20 years ago, Polish FX and CFD market broker TMS has earned a good reputation for product innovation and client service. The broker is regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), giving it access to markets in the European Union.

Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, commented:

Gavin Bambury, OANDA
Gavin Bambury

We are delighted with the deal and I’d like to personally welcome all the TMS team to OANDA. Europe remains a key strategic priority for our business. The acquisition of TMS gives OANDA a significant presence in a key European market and a base to grow across the Baltic countries, complementing our already well-established, successful operations throughout Western Europe.

OANDA to acquire Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers S.A.
Marcin Niewiadomski, CEO of TMS, added:

Marcin Niewiadomski, TMS
Marcin Niewiadomski
Source: LinkedIn

We are delighted to become a part of such a strong group with a solid capital base and worldwide presence. We believe that through this transaction, TMS will strengthen its position in Poland and the Baltic States, delivering access to new products, modern technology and investment opportunities on the global markets to our current and prospective clients.

Artur Haze, Managing Partner of ForeVest Capital, said:

Artur Haze, ForeVest Capital
Artur Haze

During our time managing TMS, the firm built a solid client base throughout Poland and the Baltics, while also developing deep-seated technological expertise. As such, I believe there is a strong strategic fit between TMS and OANDA. I am very pleased the firm will be able to continue on its current growth path as part of a leading global brokerage.

The acquisition is the first from a series of strategic moves OANDA is planning to conduct over the next two years.

