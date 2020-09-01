OANDA to acquire Polish FX and CFD broker TMS

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA Global Corporation announced entering into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Poland-based multi-asset class broker, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers S.A. The move is pending regulatory approval.

Since its establishment over 20 years ago, Polish FX and CFD market broker TMS has earned a good reputation for product innovation and client service. The broker is regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), giving it access to markets in the European Union.

Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, commented: