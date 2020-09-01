OANDA to acquire Polish FX and CFD broker TMS

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA Global Corporation announced entering into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Poland-based multi-asset class broker, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers S.A. The move is pending regulatory approval.
Since its establishment over 20 years ago, Polish FX and CFD market broker TMS has earned a good reputation for product innovation and client service. The broker is regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), giving it access to markets in the European Union.
Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, commented:
We are delighted with the deal and I’d like to personally welcome all the TMS team to OANDA. Europe remains a key strategic priority for our business. The acquisition of TMS gives OANDA a significant presence in a key European market and a base to grow across the Baltic countries, complementing our already well-established, successful operations throughout Western Europe.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Marcin Niewiadomski, CEO of TMS, added:
We are delighted to become a part of such a strong group with a solid capital base and worldwide presence. We believe that through this transaction, TMS will strengthen its position in Poland and the Baltic States, delivering access to new products, modern technology and investment opportunities on the global markets to our current and prospective clients.
Artur Haze, Managing Partner of ForeVest Capital, said:
During our time managing TMS, the firm built a solid client base throughout Poland and the Baltics, while also developing deep-seated technological expertise. As such, I believe there is a strong strategic fit between TMS and OANDA. I am very pleased the firm will be able to continue on its current growth path as part of a leading global brokerage.
The acquisition is the first from a series of strategic moves OANDA is planning to conduct over the next two years.