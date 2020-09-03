Moscow Exchange’s trading volumes fell almost 6% MoM to RUB 75.3 trillion in August

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 75.3 trillion in total trading volumes, down by 5.8% MoM (RUB 79.9 trillion in July 2020).

In August, some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to July. The Derivatives Market led with 11.3% MoM growth, followed by Equity & Bonds Market which was the same as July. The FX Market fell by almost 2% MoM and the Money Market decreased by 10.9% MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 3,5 trillion, same as July 2020.

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 22.6% MoM rise with RUB 1,9 trillion (RUB 1,55 trillion for July 2020). ADTV increased 25.4% with RUB 88.3 billion (RUB 70.4 billion for July 2020).

Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 18.6% MoM decrease with RUB 1,6 billion (RUB 2 trillion for July 2020). ADTV dropped by 1.1% MoM, reporting RUB 88.3 billion (RUB 89.3 billion for July 2020).

Eighty new bond issues were placed in August 2020 with total value of RUB 1,6 trillion (RUB 470.0 billion in overnight bonds).