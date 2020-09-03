Moscow Exchange’s trading volumes fell almost 6% MoM to RUB 75.3 trillion in August

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported a RUB 75.3 trillion in total trading volumes, down by 5.8% MoM (RUB 79.9 trillion in July 2020).
In August, some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to July. The Derivatives Market led with 11.3% MoM growth, followed by Equity & Bonds Market which was the same as July. The FX Market fell by almost 2% MoM and the Money Market decreased by10.9% MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 3,5 trillion, same as July 2020.
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 22.6% MoM rise with RUB 1,9 trillion (RUB 1,55 trillion for July 2020). ADTV increased 25.4% with RUB 88.3 billion (RUB 70.4 billion for July 2020).
Regional and sovereign bonds marked a 18.6% MoM decrease with RUB 1,6 billion (RUB 2 trillion for July 2020). ADTV dropped by 1.1% MoM, reporting RUB 88.3 billion (RUB 89.3 billion for July 2020).
Eighty new bond issues were placed in August 2020 with total value of RUB 1,6 trillion (RUB 470.0 billion in overnight bonds).
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Derivatives Market
RUB 9.9 trillion (RUB 8.9 trillion for July 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes, up by 11.3% MoM. Contracts were 144.8 million (RUB 140.6 million contracts for July 2020). Of these futures account for 141.4 million, and options for 3.4 million. ADTV was RUB 471.6 billion, making a 16% MoM rise (RUB 406.4 billion for July 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 675.3 billion, up by almost 4% MoM (RUB 650 billion for July 2020).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market was RUB 27 trillion, down by almost 2% MoM (RUB 27.5 trillion for July 2020). Spot trades accounted for RUB 6.7 trillion (down by 4.3% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 20.3 trillion (down by 1% MoM). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,287.6 billion (USD 17.4 billion) in August, compared to July when it was RUB 1,250.5 billion (USD 17.5 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market fell by 10.9 % MoM to RUB 34.3 trillion (RUB 38.5 trillion for July 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,634.9 billion (RUB 1,751.3 billion for July 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume fell 6% MoM to RUB 20.2 trillion.