Gate.io teams up with Travala for integration of GateToken payments

Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io announced its partnership with crypto-friendly hotel booking platform Travala.com to integrate GateToken (GT) on the travel website’s platform. Users of the website can book more than 2.2 million hotels across 230 countries.

Travala.com will accept crypto assets including GateToken, Bitcoin, Ethereum and AVA (Travala’s native cryptocurrency for bookings).

This collaboration will allow GateToken holders to participate in a more inclusive travel economy while also enhancing the utility of the GateToken, being used for travel bookings via Travala.com. Gate.io will also use Travala.com’s business account services for internal company travel requirements

GateToken holders will save up to 40% in some cases compared with other online travel agencies on more than 2.2 million hotels globally, flight booking across over 600 airlines globally and different travel verticals such as Activities and Car Rentals coming soon.