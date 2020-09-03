Gate.io teams up with Travala for integration of GateToken payments

Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io announced its partnership with crypto-friendly hotel booking platform Travala.com to integrate GateToken (GT) on the travel website’s platform. Users of the website can book more than 2.2 million hotels across 230 countries.
Travala.com will accept crypto assets including GateToken, Bitcoin, Ethereum and AVA (Travala’s native cryptocurrency for bookings).
This collaboration will allow GateToken holders to participate in a more inclusive travel economy while also enhancing the utility of the GateToken, being used for travel bookings via Travala.com. Gate.io will also use Travala.com’s business account services for internal company travel requirements
GateToken holders will save up to 40% in some cases compared with other online travel agencies on more than 2.2 million hotels globally, flight booking across over 600 airlines globally and different travel verticals such as Activities and Car Rentals coming soon.
Lin Han, Gate.io CEO commented:
The Gate.io-Travala partnership brings us one step closer to our combined vision of mainstream cryptocurrency adoption. We are excited to join forces with Travala and enable millions of users to benefit from our strong tech-driven ecosystem. GateToken (GT), an integral part of the Gate.io ecosystem, is already being used by our 3 million users for VIP tier growth, trading fee debit, exclusive participation in activities, and much more.
Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO, added:
As we continue in our commitment towards mass cryptocurrency adoption, we’re very excited to partner with leading trading platform Gate.io to champion the growth of the crypto community and to bring a great new use case to the GateToken (GT).
The partnership with Travala improves GT’s utility by enabling usage for payment of accommodations at more than 2.2 million hotels and vacation rentals around the globe. In addition to compatible prices through its Best Price Guarantee, Smart users on Travala.com can also benefit from additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.
Recently, Gate.io announced the official release of its Options trading feature. The new trading feature allows BTC/USDT short-term Options trading and Simulation trading for Call and Put options that are expiring in the next one, four and twenty-four hours.