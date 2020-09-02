LeapRate
Menu
Menu

SGX to launch crypto indices in partnership with CryptoCompare

Cryptocurrency September 2, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Singapore Exchange (SGX) announced its collaboration with UK-based cryptocurrency market data provider CryptoCompare to launch crypto indices under the SGX iEdge index suite. The first batch will consist of iEdge Bitcoin Index and iEdge Ethereum Index.

Simon Karaban, Head of Index Services at SGX commented:

As the world moves swiftly towards digitalisation in the creation and accumulation of wealth, digital assets are increasingly being adopted by investors. We are excited about this collaboration with CryptoCompare to offer a suite of new indices for market participants in Asia, reinforcing our endeavour to innovate and meet market needs.

James Harris, Commercial Director of CryptoCompare added:

James Harris, CryptoCompare
James Harris
Source: LinkedIn

Our mission is to bring greater transparency to the digital asset class by providing high quality, trusted data and indices. We are delighted to work in partnership with SGX to offer greater global access to institutional-grade digital assets products on Asia’s leading multi-asset exchange.

Research data by CryptoCompare shows that the total assets under management (AUM) globally of digital asset tracker funds have grown from $220 million in March 2017 to more than $4.5 billion by June 2020 which makes a compound annual growth rate of 148%.

SGX partners with UK crypto provider CryptoCompare
Share via

Much of the AUM is currently captured by asset managers based in the US and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. However, Asia is well-positioned to raise its share of this global AUM. The Asian fiat-crypto trading pairs now account for 43% of total global spot volumes.

In the past four years GX Index Edge has built up a wide arsenal of indices for its clients covering thematic investing, smart beta, futures, fixed income and multi-asset solutions and now crypto indices as the latest addition.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Stellar lumens join the list of supported crypto on digital bank Revolut…CryptocurrencyEarlier in July, Revolut made an announcement that all its US customers with the exception of Tennessee-based ones, could buy, sell or hold bitcoin an…

SGX to launch crypto indices in partnership with CryptoCompare

0
Send this to a friend