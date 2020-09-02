Integral’s ADV reach $39.8 billion in August with 6.4% MoM rise

LeapRate
FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for August 2020 with steady growth compared to July and June.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $39.8 billion in August 2020. This is 6.4% increase compared to July when it reached $37.4 billion and 15.4% compared to the same period last year.

Integral’s platforms have a varied and comprehensive set of FX products. Integral OCX gives direct access to banks, brokers and asset managers where they can use its liquidity to win market share from their competitors.

OCX has a direct connection to over 250 liquidity sources which supply over 3,000 market making streams in NY4, LD4 and TY3.

