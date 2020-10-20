B2Broker launches new website and new corporate branding

Provider of liquidity and technology solutions B2Broker announced the launch of its new website and its new corporate branding. The company’s first major website and corporate identity update was carefully coordinated and aligned with its expansion plans to position itself as the leading global provider in its field. The overall goal was to reflect its technological experience and know-how both textually, graphically and analytically.

B2Broker provides technology and liquidity in the B2B sphere, offering its solutions to the forex and crypto industry. Headquartered in Moscow, the comapny has 6 years of operational experience with further offices in Russia, Europe and Asia. B2Broker has secured well-known global clients in the financial services industry, resulting in more than 200 institutional customers to date.

The company continues to explore new horizons, with plans to increase its representation and visibility across the globe. The expanding range of products and services has influenced its decision to launch the new website and branding rationale, taking this growth into account.

The last few months have been challenging to many businesses resulting from global Covid-19 pandemic. Many companies have had to adapt to new ways of conducting their business and market their products. B2Broker has come out unscathed since the observed increases in online trading also propelled an increased demand for Forex and crypto-related services from brokerages.

Covid has driven people to spend more time online and clients were unable to visit the company’s offices. B2Broker took the opportunity to launch a new website as it was the only way to touch base with its clients in the difficult time and reflect on its future strategy for growth.

The company’s client base includes large licensed brokers, crypto exchanges, crypto brokers, forex brokers, hedge and crypto funds and professional managers, both current and potential clients. Now all of them have access to encyclopedic information and a whole new experience.