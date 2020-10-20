B2Broker launches new website and new corporate branding

Provider of liquidity and technology solutions B2Broker announced the launch of its new website and its new corporate branding. The company’s first major website and corporate identity update was carefully coordinated and aligned with its expansion plans to position itself as the leading global provider in its field. The overall goal was to reflect its technological experience and know-how both textually, graphically and analytically.
B2Broker provides technology and liquidity in the B2B sphere, offering its solutions to the forex and crypto industry. Headquartered in Moscow, the comapny has 6 years of operational experience with further offices in Russia, Europe and Asia. B2Broker has secured well-known global clients in the financial services industry, resulting in more than 200 institutional customers to date.
The company continues to explore new horizons, with plans to increase its representation and visibility across the globe. The expanding range of products and services has influenced its decision to launch the new website and branding rationale, taking this growth into account.
The last few months have been challenging to many businesses resulting from global Covid-19 pandemic. Many companies have had to adapt to new ways of conducting their business and market their products. B2Broker has come out unscathed since the observed increases in online trading also propelled an increased demand for Forex and crypto-related services from brokerages.
Covid has driven people to spend more time online and clients were unable to visit the company’s offices. B2Broker took the opportunity to launch a new website as it was the only way to touch base with its clients in the difficult time and reflect on its future strategy for growth.
The company’s client base includes large licensed brokers, crypto exchanges, crypto brokers, forex brokers, hedge and crypto funds and professional managers, both current and potential clients. Now all of them have access to encyclopedic information and a whole new experience.
Our website is a mirror of our business. We created the previous version of our website two years ago and during these two years a lot has changed: we have improved our products, strengthened our position in the market, hired more people, started spending more money on marketing…but the website remained the same. We wanted the site to reflect our business – innovative with a wealth of information about our products and our company and our development, etc.
Over the course of a year, 15 team members set out to build the best website in the industry, which would not only reflect the full essence of all our products, but also provide general information about the industry. We also wanted to simplify the sales process so that potential clients could find all the information about our products on the website. Of course, as the company has evolved, our tastes in design have changed and we also wanted our site to reflect our stylistic preferences.
As for rebranding, when we set up our company 6 years ago, we put a meaning in the name B2Broker – Business to (2) Broker, but our existing logo no longer reflected this essence being simply an image with a tablet and a graph on it. Now is the time to put into the logo those values and the meanings that are really close to the heart of our company, our team and our products.
The design team created concepts involving imagery and graphics to demonstrate our ideas efferently, with a clean and simple look.
The new brand strategy features 9 circles which represent the 9 groups of B2Broker products. The square surrounding the image demonstrates the security and stability of the company’s products and the colour green represents profitability, market growth and vitality.
The new B2Broker website was officially released on 14 October in 8 languages with the new domain www.b2broker.com.
Arthur Azizov, CEO B2Broker, commented:
B2Broker is now in its 6th year of successful operations and our new website and branding is an important milestone in the company’s growth and development. Our newly introduced branding reflects our prime position in the industry, the breadth of technology and liquidity services we offer and the global nature of our operations.
Our team has worked tirelessly to develop the company's new website and branding, creating distinctive messaging and crafting a cohesive visual identity. Our product managers, marketing and design teams and all those involved have done an excellent job of our brand development, employing a clear and comprehensive process that highlights our presence and situates us well for the growth we envision for B2Broker.