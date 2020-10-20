CTIN Financial Services and TraderEvolution team up to launch a global multi-market platform

CTIN benefits from TraderEvolution’s multi-asset trading software solution with established connectivity and broad scope of customisations. Together with CTIN’s technical experience and know-how, the two companies form a good match.

Multi-asset no-advice trading platform CTIN offers trading in global equities, Forex and derivatives. Built as a response to the growing global need for access to major exchanges, the platform provides small, medium and large traders around the globe with access to a stable platform, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

CTIN Financial Services Director Ian McEwan, commented:

Trader Evolution has been pivotal in providing CTIN with the advanced technical backup on which CTIN’s ambitious global project relies. TraderEvolution has allowed CTIN to differentiate itself from its competitors through a true global multi-asset platform including exchange-based equities under a custody model. CTIN’s commercial relationship with Trader Evolution is a strong alliance on which CTIN is proud to continue to rely

CEO of TraderEvolution, Roman Nalivayko said:

We are proud to have been selected as a trading platform vendor for such an ambitious project. There is a perfect match between the capabilities of the TraderEvolution's software and CTIN's development plans to combine all of the major markets and asset classes in one single platform.

CTIN provides services for small, medium and large individual and corporate traders in global multi-asset trading. The trading platform expects 100,000 active clients through its current partnerships by the end of 2021, primarily in the South East Asian region. A number of financial services companies collaborate with CTIN in the development of their global product offering for their respective client bases.

TraderEvolution announced inking a deal with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian earlier in September to enable the brokerage company to offer a seamless multi-asset trading platform solution to its clients. In August, the multi-asset platform was developing its strategic relationships with the integration with ICE Data Services.