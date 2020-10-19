LeapRate Exclusive: ATFX new product launch: United Parcel Services (UPS)

LeapRate exclusive… ATFX has extended its product offering by launching the new stock CFD, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). This gives clients more opportunity to invest in the logistics sector and increases the choice of instruments available to trade. UPS is a well-known American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company.

The company was founded in 1907 by James Cassey and Claude Ryan and was known as the American Messenger Company. In those days, most deliveries were done on foot, while longer distances were covered using bicycles.

The delivery company began operating in its home market of Seattle, Washington until 1919 before it expanded to Oakland California. It later rebranded as United Parcel Services and is where the famous acronym UPS was born.

The company kept expanding into other cities to become a major player in the logistics sector, firstly in the US and then in 1975, it went international.