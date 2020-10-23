Finastra and CloudMargin team up to deliver collateral management as a service

Fintech firm Finastra and collateral and margin management solution creator, CloudMargin, announced a global partnership to deliver an integrated collateral and margin management solution to market participants of all sizes through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

The Collateral Management as a Service solution is powered by CloudMargin and made available through Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud platform. It connects to Finastra’s core treasury and capital markets solutions, facilitating end-to-end straight-through processing of derivatives transactions and all associated collateral management workflows, from trade booking through to settlement. The service will automate and optimize the collateral management process, helping users cut down costs and realize significant efficiency savings.

Michael Henssler, General Manager, Treasury & Capital Markets and Risk at Finastra said: