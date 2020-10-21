Alessandro Capuano returns to IG Europe to further develop and expand its ETD offering

IG Europe welcomed back Alessandro Capuano in a new role as Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) with the task to further develop and expand its ETD client offering.

Capuano comes back to IG from Fineco Bank. For the last eighteen months, he was in charge of Fineco Bank’s business development within the European Union for the, after he left IG in March 2019. At his new position at IG, Capuano will be based in IG’s Milan office and will report into Arnaud Poutier, Head of IG Europe.

Arnaud Poutier, Head of IG Europe, commented:

We are pleased to hire back someone of Alessandro’s quality and track record especially as he knows our team, our clients and our business so well. We’ve worked closely together for many years and I know his expertise and experience will further drive our ETD client offering forward. The ETD market in the European Union is a £1 billion opportunity, which is two times bigger than the Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) Derivatives market, and it continues to grow even faster. Alessandro’s appointment will help us to take greater share of this growing market opportunity, develop our European ETD capabilities and help IG Europe to become a leading broker.

Capuano worked at IG for almost 13 years after joining the company in 2006. His last position at IG was Head of Europe. Prior to that, he held other senior roles developing IG’s European business, including helping to establish Spectrum, IG’s Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) as Co-Head of IG’s MTF Strategic Initiative. Before that, Capuano served as IG’s Head of Italy for almost 10 years in Milan. He began his IG career as its Head of Italian Desk in London for over two years.