Menu

Alessandro Capuano returns to IG Europe to further develop and expand its ETD offering

Executives October 21, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


IG Europe welcomed back Alessandro Capuano in a new role as Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) with the task to further develop and expand its ETD client offering.

Capuano comes back to IG from Fineco Bank. For the last eighteen months, he was in charge of Fineco Bank’s business development within the European Union for the, after he left IG in March 2019. At his new position at IG, Capuano will be based in IG’s Milan office and will report into Arnaud Poutier, Head of IG Europe.

Arnaud Poutier, Head of IG Europe, commented:

Arnaud Poutier, IG Europe
Arnaud Poutier
Source: LinkedIn

We are pleased to hire back someone of Alessandro’s quality and track record especially as he knows our team, our clients and our business so well. We’ve worked closely together for many years and I know his expertise and experience will further drive our ETD client offering forward. The ETD market in the European Union is a £1 billion opportunity, which is two times bigger than the Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) Derivatives market, and it continues to grow even faster. Alessandro’s appointment will help us to take greater share of this growing market opportunity, develop our European ETD capabilities and help IG Europe to become a leading broker.

Capuano worked at IG for almost 13 years after joining the company in 2006. His last position at IG was Head of Europe. Prior to that, he held other senior roles developing IG’s European business, including helping to establish Spectrum, IG’s Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) as Co-Head of IG’s MTF Strategic Initiative. Before that, Capuano served as IG’s Head of Italy for almost 10 years in Milan. He began his IG career as its Head of Italian Desk in London for over two years.

Online trading company IG Alessandro Capuano as Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) in Europe
Share via

IG’s European subsidiary, IG Europe, was founded in July 2019 as part of the company’s contingency plans ahead of the UK’s exit from the European Union in order to have a fully functioning and operational European entity. IG Europe unites IG’s European branches in France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands into one legal entity, led by Arnaud Poutier.

Alessandro Capuano, Head of Exchange-Traded Derivatives at IG Europe said:

Alessandro Capuano, IG Europe
Alessandro Capuano
Source: LinkedIn

I’ve spent a huge part of my career at IG and I still have so many strong friendships here, especially with Arnaud. I have always remained proud of being part of this team, which is so focused on product innovation, the development of cutting-edge technology and ensuring best-in-class service for clients. I’m hugely excited to be re-joining IG at such an exciting time in its development with the opportunity to increase revenue opportunities in the Exchange-Traded Derivatives business forward.

Bridget Messer, Chief Commercial Officer at IG added:

It’s always so special when any company is able to bring someone back into the fold after they have experienced other opportunities. Alessandro spent much of his formative career here and it shows the attraction and the positive experience of working for IG.

arrow
X
Vanguard’s head of US trading Michael Buek to step down…ExecutivesBuek started working in Vanguard back in 1987 and joined the equity trading desk in 1991. He was essential in the management of the Vanguard S&P 5…

Alessandro Capuano returns to IG Europe to further develop and expand its ETD offering

0
Send this to a friend