SteelEye releases automated reconciliation solution for MiFIR reporting

UK-based compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye has launched an automated Three-Way Reconciliation solution to deal with MiFIR transaction reporting issues.

The new solution allows firms to meet their reconciliation requirements, validate their MiFIR reporting data and easily address errors, making sure that reporting has been done completely and accurately.

The industry has struggled with integrity issues in the crucial for regulators reporting data since MiFID II came into effect.

The reconciliation requirement improves the reporting quality by requiring firms to validate that the data they have reported matches what was received by the National Competent Authority (NCA). However, many firms have faced challenges in this process such as error prone and manual validation processes.