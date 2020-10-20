Chess Legend Magnus Carlsen becomes a brand ambassador for Skilling

Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling announced World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, as their official global brand ambassador.

Carlsen has signed an initial one-year sponsorship with Skilling. The chess player will become the face of the trading platform and he will get tournament sponsorship, television exposure, digital, social and video rights.

The Skilling logo will appear on Carlsen’s jacket sleeve and shirt during tournaments and Skilling will also benefit from exposure across Carlsen’s digital and social media channels.

Skilling will also be Play Magnus’ title partner and the Champions Chess Tour 2021 Tournament will officially be titled the ‘Skilling Open’ on all Play Magnus broadcasts globally. The tournament is will to run from 22nd to 30th November.

The online tournament is expecting attendance from the world´s top chess players, with Skilling featured in player’s backdrops when playing matches and every player hashtagging #SkillingOpen across social media.

The previous Tour was the first online chess event, distributed across broadcast TV in Europe, Asia, and Russia. It captured 70 million viewers.

Securing a partnership with such a big name in chess is a significant moment for the Scandinavian-owned fintech brand, which, despite only being launched in 2019, is already firmly established in the trading sector.