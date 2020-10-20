Chess Legend Magnus Carlsen becomes a brand ambassador for Skilling

Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling announced World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, as their official global brand ambassador.
Carlsen has signed an initial one-year sponsorship with Skilling. The chess player will become the face of the trading platform and he will get tournament sponsorship, television exposure, digital, social and video rights.
The Skilling logo will appear on Carlsen’s jacket sleeve and shirt during tournaments and Skilling will also benefit from exposure across Carlsen’s digital and social media channels.
Skilling will also be Play Magnus’ title partner and the Champions Chess Tour 2021 Tournament will officially be titled the ‘Skilling Open’ on all Play Magnus broadcasts globally. The tournament is will to run from 22nd to 30th November.
The online tournament is expecting attendance from the world´s top chess players, with Skilling featured in player’s backdrops when playing matches and every player hashtagging #SkillingOpen across social media.
The previous Tour was the first online chess event, distributed across broadcast TV in Europe, Asia, and Russia. It captured 70 million viewers.
Securing a partnership with such a big name in chess is a significant moment for the Scandinavian-owned fintech brand, which, despite only being launched in 2019, is already firmly established in the trading sector.
The Skilling trading platform is user-friendly for beginners and intuitive for experienced traders. It aims to bring transparency, accessibility and simplicity to the traditionally opaque trading process. The users of the platform can trade in over 800 forex and CFD financial instruments, including currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, indices and popular commodities.
André Lavold, CEO and Co-founder of Skilling, said:
Knowing how selective and discerning Magnus is in his choice of strategic partners, this feels like a watershed moment for Skilling, and an emphatic affirmation that we are building a platform that can reshape the world of trading.
Our respect for Magnus as a competitor is enormous, and we see this as a natural partnership owing to the intellectual overlap between chess and trading. Both demand focus, risk management and the ability to think ahead.
Magnus is an icon to millions of people from all over the world, and we look forward to seeing how their skills can transfer onto the Skilling platform.
Magnus Carlsen commented:
I have been fascinated by Skilling as a fintech player, and that I like their desire to make things accessible and easy for both beginners and those with experience. We share the view that everyone with an interest in something should have the opportunity to utilize and develop their full potential.