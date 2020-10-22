SteelEye platform incorporates multi-asset market data from Refinitiv

Compliance technology and data analytics firm SteelEye announced incorporating Refinitiv market data on the SteelEye platform. The increased volume of multi-asset and global market data allow clients to improve their compliance and analytics.
Refinitiv provides a wide range of cross-asset data, with 7.3 million price updates per second for more than 84 million instruments and 2.5 terabytes of real-time pricing daily.
A wide scope of this market data is now available in SteelEye. The platform more than doubles the amount of reference sources used to enhance SteelEye’s market abuse algorithms and Transaction Cost Analysis services. Thus, clients can carry out investigations and analysis across multiple asset classes and regions, which strengthens the coverage, accuracy and timeliness of the entire SteelEye RegTech suite.
Ian Brocklehurst, Head of Data Platform at Refinitiv said:
We are pleased to have been selected by SteelEye as a trusted data provider and look forward to seeing how SteelEye uses our data for the benefit of its clients.
Matt Storey, Chief Product Officer at SteelEye commented:
With Refinitiv’s extensive breadth of high-quality multi-asset market data we can offer clients faster and more accurate investigations and analyses. This enables compliance teams to refine alerts and build a more comprehensive picture of their trading activity, benchmarked against the wider financial markets.
SteelEye is designed to help firms Comply Smarter by managing their compliance holistically. The platform offers solutions for record keeping, trade reconstruction, MiFID II and EMIR transaction reporting, trade and communications surveillance, best execution, transaction cost analysis, analytics and more.