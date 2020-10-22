CLS reports steady volumes MoM in September

CLS’s Head of Information Services, Masami Johnstone, commented:

Daily traded volumes in September were up sharply (+8.2%) versus the previous month, at USD1.79 trillion. This comprised FX swap volumes of USD1.25 trillion (+5.2%), forward volumes of USD108 billion (+40.3%) and spot volumes of USD427 billion (+11.2%). Compared to September 2019, FX swap volumes were down 6.9%, while forward and spot volumes recorded an increase of 14.9% and 5.2%, respectively.

The increase in FX spot volumes in September is consistent with the historical average increase observed between August and September. We generally see a slowdown in the FX market in August before the activity picks up in September supported by the IMM date*. At a currency pair level, the increase can be attributed to a significant surge in volumes for the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD and AUDUSD.