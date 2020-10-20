ACY Securities reports a successful start of Australian Turf Club sponsorship

ASIC-regulated multi asset online trading provider ACY Securities officially launched its Australian Turf Club (ATC) sponsorship over the weekend. The announcement was held with the ACY Securities Victory Vein Plate race opening the biggest race day in Sydney – The Everest.

The Sydney-headquartered broker made its entry into the premium sport of thoroughbred horse racing as the “Official Trading Sponsor” of ATC.

Scott Kennedy, General Manager of Partnerships at the ATC formally welcomed ACY Securities to the organisation at the Winning Owners Room. The ACY Securities Victory Vein Plate was presented there to the owners of the winning horse – Captivant.

Kennedy gave an introduction for ACY Securities at the award presentation as he declared them their exclusive trading sponsor.