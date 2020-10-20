Menu

ACY Securities reports a successful start of Australian Turf Club sponsorship

Advertising October 20, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


ASIC-regulated multi asset online trading provider ACY Securities officially launched its Australian Turf Club (ATC) sponsorship over the weekend. The announcement was held with the ACY Securities Victory Vein Plate race opening the biggest race day in Sydney – The Everest.

The Sydney-headquartered broker made its entry into the premium sport of thoroughbred horse racing as the “Official Trading Sponsor” of ATC.

Scott Kennedy, General Manager of Partnerships at the ATC formally welcomed ACY Securities to the organisation at the Winning Owners Room. The ACY Securities Victory Vein Plate was presented there to the owners of the winning horse – Captivant.

Kennedy gave an introduction for ACY Securities at the award presentation as he declared them their exclusive trading sponsor.

ACY Securities reports a successful start of Australian Turf Club sponsorship
Share via

Kennedy commented:

ACY Securities is a leading Australian broker providing traders access to the global financial markets and it’s a pleasure to have ACY Securities on board as our Official Trading Sponsor.

Winson Cao, Director of ACY Securities said in interview this morning that the ACY/ATC relationship was a great opportunity to team up with a Australian brand and support the sport of thoroughbred horse racing in Australia.

Cao said:

It’s a great opportunity for us to team up with such a well-respected, valued and prestigious Australian brand that is the ATC and support the much-loved sport of thoroughbred horse racing. The relationship has begun with a bang and we look forward to a strong and successful partnership in the coming years.

ATC’s portfolio of partners includes luxury cars, luxury watches, beverages and sports betting brands.

The winner of the TAB Everest took home a prize of  $6.2 million.

Related News

arrow
X
Breaking news: ACY Securities to sponsor the Australian Turf Club…AdvertisingJimmy Ye, Co-Director of ACY Securities said that ACY Securities commented: The ATC has been bringing people together and providing a uniquely thrilli…

ACY Securities reports a successful start of Australian Turf Club sponsorship

0
X
Chess Legend Magnus Carlsen becomes a brand ambassador for Skilling…AdvertisingThe Skilling trading platform is user-friendly for beginners and intuitive for experienced traders. It aims to bring transparency, accessibility and s…
Send this to a friend